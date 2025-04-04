Gong Seung Yeon and Noh Sang Hyun in discussions to join IU and Byeon Woo Seok in Wife of a 21st Century Prince

The upcoming MBC drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince is generating major buzz in the entertainment industry, with reports emerging that Gong Seung Yeon and Noh Sang Hyun have been offered roles in the highly anticipated series. If confirmed, their participation will add another layer of star power to what is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing K-dramas in the romance genre.

On April 4, multiple Korean media outlets reported that Gong Seung Yeon and Noh Sang Hyun were in discussions to join the drama. While the casting process is still underway, their agencies confirmed that they had received offers and were actively considering them. VARO Entertainment, which represents Gong Seung Yeon, stated, "She has received an offer [for the drama] and is reviewing it positively," as quoted by Soompi. Meanwhile, Echo Global Group, the agency managing Noh Sang Hyun, shared, "It has not been confirmed. This is one of the projects he recently received a [casting] offer for, and discussions are still underway."

Though neither actor has officially signed on, their potential involvement has already sparked excitement among K-drama fans, many of whom are eager to see them take on new and challenging roles in a unique setting. The Wife of a 21st Century Prince presents a world where Korea remains a constitutional monarchy, bringing modern society together with royal traditions. This alternate reality allows for a fascinating interplay between contemporary power structures and the age-old rules of nobility.

The drama will focus on the love story between Sung Hee Joo and Lee Ahn, two individuals from vastly different backgrounds. Sung Hee Joo, a wealthy chaebol heiress, has everything one could ask for: Money, intelligence, and influence, but because she lacks noble status, she remains an outsider in high society. Lee Ahn, a prince and son of the king, carries the weight of his royal lineage but struggles with his lack of personal agency and freedom. As their paths intertwine, the drama promises romantic tension and political maneuvering.

The project is already drawing immense attention due to its lead cast: IU and Byeon Woo Seok, who will be stepping into the roles of Sung Hee Joo and Lee Ahn, respectively. With Gong Seung Yeon and Noh Sang Hyun now in talks to join, the drama could feature a stellar ensemble cast. While their exact roles have yet to be disclosed, both actors are known for their great performances and ability to bring depth to their characters.

Moreover, MBC is reportedly preparing for production, intending to air the drama in the latter half of 2025 or next year. As casting confirmations continue to unfold, the drama is steadily building anticipation as one of the network’s most promising projects.

