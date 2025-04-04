J-Hope X ATEEZ collab soon? ARMY and ATINY hit delulu mode after BTS member follows the only non-HYBE group on TikTok
BTS' J-Hope recently followed ATEEZ on TikTok, sparking speculation among ARMY and ATINY that a collaboration might be in the works. Notably, ATEEZ is the only K-pop group he follows that isn’t under HYBE.
BTS’s J-Hope clearly believes in the don’t stop until you drop theory—because the man is on a full-speed mission to outwork time itself. Barely a second into civilian life and boom—he’s back, getting roped into Jin’s show Run Jin like he never left. And then, out of nowhere, the ARMYs get hit with a whole Billboard takeover. LV Bag, Sweet Dreams, and Mona Lisa tracks are all charting, all iconic and undoubtedly giving J-Hope supremacy.
And just when fans thought they could breathe, he launched the Sweet Dreams Challenge and started handing out dance collabs like candy. TWICE? Check. SEVENTEEN? Yup. And wait a minute—ATEEZ? Now that’s when things started to feel extra spicy. Yes, ATEEZ (the only non-HYBE group). And that’s when things got spicy and delusional.
Fans started noticing some very interesting interactions between J-Hope and the ATEEZ members. First, the “Sweet Dreams” challenge collab with San. Then, a like on a dance challenge video by Mingi. A few scrolls later, J-Hope pops up again—this time, liking an Instagram post by Wooyoung, who used On the Street as background music. Even ATEEZ member Mingi used one of J-Hope's tracks as his Instagram picture's background tune.
Still not convinced something’s up? On April 2, 2025, J-Hope followed ATEEZ on TikTok. Cue the fandoms - ARMY (BTS fandom) and ATINY (ATEEZ fandom) losing it. Because here’s the thing—Hobi doesn’t follow just anyone. His follow list is shorter than a K-drama love triangle. And now? ATEEZ is officially the only non-HYBE group he follows. Out of a total of eight- BOY NEXT DOOR, TWS, TXT, KATSEYE, SEVENTEEN, &TEAM, ILLIT, and now ATEEZ—this addition means something.
Naturally, ARMYs and ATINYs have entered full-on detective mode. Fan theories are flying left and right: One shares, “The universe has been trying to tell us this was meant to be!” Another fan comments, “I swear ATEEZ’s next comeback is going to feature J-Hope.” One fan shares, “This isn’t a drill. J-Hope loves ATEEZ. ATEEZ loves J-Hope. We win.”
ATEEZ is signed under KQ Entertainment, while BTS is under BigHit Music, which is part of the HYBE family. So now, the big question: Is there a J-Hope x ATEEZ collab on the horizon? A remix? A surprise live performance during his ongoing J-HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 World tour? Or maybe even a hidden track waiting to be unleashed?
One thing’s for sure—between all the likes, follows, challenges, and mutual admiration, the stars are aligning in a very suspiciously perfect way. Whatever it is, ARMYs and ATINYs alike are ready. Eyes locked and Lightsticks charged!
