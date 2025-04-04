Did Bianca Censori Try to Hospitalize Kanye West? Rapper Hints in New Song Amid Kim Kardashian Feud

Kanye West is known to make headlines for his massively appreciated tracks; however, only this time, it is not because of the beats and groove but because of the lyrics that point towards Bianca Censori.

While the rapper is coming forth with a new album, he is dropping surreal hints at his past and ongoing life. Talking about Bianca Censori, news surfaced that Kanye West had spoken of her leaving the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist in his new album.

Now it looks like the musician wants to vent more about his past relationship. In Kanye West’s new song titled Bianca from the album WW3, he shared that his estranged wife attempted to have him hospitalized following one of his recent social media rants.

In the album preview that was livestreamed by DJ Akademiks on April 2, Kanye West came up with the lyrics, “My baby, she ran away. But first, she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

The artist also expressed that Bianca Censori was largely disappointed following his recent rant on X.

Rapping the lyrics further, Ye sang, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way I tweeted."

“Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” the All of the Lights artist dropped the lyrics.

For those unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in a private 2022 ceremony.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the Why I Love You artist was previously hospitalized for a “psychiatric emergency” back in 2016. Per a report by E! News, this had come following his exhaustion.

After his recent X posts, Kim Kardashian is anxious over the custody Ye holds of their kids: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

The socialite is now trying to gain full custody of the kids they share together.

