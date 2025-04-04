Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Salman Khan's latest actioner looks to gain momentum in afternoon shows

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Sikandar, which is helmed by AR Murugadoss, has been running in theaters these days. Led by Salman Khan, the latest actioner recently completed its first week at the box office. Now that it has stepped into the second weekend, Sikandar looks to gain momentum in afternoon shows.

Sikandar Requires Momentum In Afternoon Shows

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar maintained a low hold in the first week of its release. In the second weekend, the mass actioner is having a steady run but at very low levels. As per mid-day trends, on Day 6, the Salman Khan-starrer looks to gain momentum in afternoon shows.

Sikandar collected Rs 84 crore in the last five days at the box office. It is expected to earn around Rs 4 crore on the second Friday.

Sikandar Eyes To Touch Rs 100 Crore In Second Weekend

Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the mass entertainer should enter the Rs 100 crore club in the second weekend. For a Salman Khan movie, it should have achieved this feat in the opening weekend. However, the movie couldn't even touch the mark in the first week.

The overall net business of Sikandar remains low at the box office. The figures should have been double of what the film currently has.

Sikandar, which also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, has received a poor reception among cinephiles. Critics have panned the action drama for its weak storyline while referring to it as one of Salman Khan's weakest films in recent times.

As there are no big releases this week, Sikandar should perform better in the second weekend to sustain itself well at the box office. AR Murugadoss's film will then compete with Sunny Deol's Jaat in the race starting on April 10.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

