3 new Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week: Tuk Tuk, Madhushala and Udvegam

OTT platforms are bringing fresh Telugu content! Tuk Tuk, Madhushala, and Udvegam are the latest films to drop online this week. If you’re looking for something new to watch, these releases offer a mix of drama, action, and suspense that are worth adding to your watchlist.

New Telugu movies on OTT this week

Advertisement

1. Tuk Tuk

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Karthikeyaa Dev, Saanvee Megghana

Tuk Tuk is a Telugu fantasy drama that was released in theaters on March 21, 2025. Supreeth C Krishna directed the film, which received mixed reviews. Now, those who missed it in cinemas can catch it on ETV Win from April 10, 2025.

The film follows three playful boys in a village. Their lives take a turn when they find a mysterious auto-rickshaw. As they uncover its past, unexpected events unfold. Later, the focus shifts to Shilpa, a woman determined to live on her own terms. With Navin’s support, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

2. Madhushala

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Manoj Nandham, Chinna

Madhushala is a crime thriller starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The film had little promotion and was recently released on OTT without much hype. It is now streaming on ETV Win.

The plot centers on the abduction of an MLA’s daughter-in-law. A mastermind gathers a team of five for the job. Their plan seems foolproof until an unexpected accident kills one of them. This sudden loss disrupts their strategy and creates new obstacles. As tensions rise, the MLA races against time to save his daughter-in-law. With every passing moment, the situation becomes more unpredictable.

Advertisement

3. Udvegam

Cast: Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Thrigun A, Srikanth Iyengar

Udvegam is a Telugu courtroom drama now streaming on ETV Win. The film follows lawyer Mahendra as he shares his past experiences with law students during a guest lecture.

His career takes a dramatic turn when he agrees to defend a rape accused named A2, along with three others—Pawan, Teja, and Naresh. With all evidence against them, the case becomes a tough battle. He faces prosecutor Hari Prasad while also dealing with his mentor and girlfriend. As the trial unfolds, unexpected twists keep the tension high.

Which one of these movies are you going to watch on OTT? Please let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 3 new Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week: Nayanthara, Siddharth and R Madhavan's Test to GV Prakash starrer Kingston