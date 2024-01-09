aespa set to remake Seo Taiji’s iconic song Regret of the Times for SM Station

aespa through SM Entertainment’s official SNS on January 8 announced that they would rework Seo Taiji's Regret of the Times on January 15, 2024. Seo Taiji and Boys’ are considered the iconic group who changed the music scene of the Korean industry and the legendary song was released in 1996.

Regret of the Times to be remade by aespa

Featured in Seo Taiji and Boys' fourth studio album in 1996, Regret of the Times is renowned for its lyrics encapsulating a spirit of resistance, exemplified by the line Hoping for a new world to come. As part of the SM Station initiative, this track will be released as a digital audio file and is set to be available on various music platforms starting on January 15.

aespa, a South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment, consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They debuted in November 2020 with Black Mamba, breaking records with the highest views for a K-pop group's debut video. Their success continued with the release of Next Level in May 2021, earning multiple awards. aespa's debut EP, Savage, became the best-selling debut album by an SM Entertainment act, and their second EP, Girls, debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Their third EP, My World, released in May 2023, achieved 2.1 million sales, ranking as the second best-selling album by a K-pop girl group. Last November, aespa achieved three consecutive million-seller openings with their fourth mini-album Drama, featuring tracks like Girls and My World.

More about the legendary Seo Taiji and Boys

Seo Taiji and Boys was an influential South Korean music group active from 1992 to 1996. Comprising Seo Taiji, Yang Hyun Suk, and Lee Juno, the boy band explored various genres of Western music. Recognized for changing the South Korean music scene, they pioneered the incorporation of rap and social critique despite facing pressure from ethics and censorship committees. The band received the Grand Prize at the Seoul Music Awards in 1992 and 1993. By April 1996, Billboard reported that their first three albums had each sold over 1.6 million copies, with the fourth approaching two million, establishing them among the best-selling albums in South Korea.

