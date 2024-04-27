Arti Singh embarked on her journey toward forever on April 25 with her longtime beau, Dipak Chauhan. The actress had a grand wedding attended by her closest friends and family members at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. She was a traditional bride, epitomizing timeless elegance in red for her big day.

From personalized chooda on her wrist to a burst of colors on Haldi, let's dive into the intricacies of her wedding ensemble and the personalized touches that made her bridal look truly unforgettable.

The Bridal Ensemble: Regal Red Lehenga

For the special day, Arti Singh embraced the richness of tradition in a striking red lehenga adorned with intricate golden detailing. The allure of her ensemble lay in its meticulous craftsmanship, with golden floral embroidery and sequins embellishing both the blouse and the skirt. The tiny danglers delicately adorning the edges added a unique touch to the ensemble.

What truly set Arti's bridal look apart was the infusion of personalized elements that celebrated her love story. The chooda, adorned with Arti and Dipak's names, added a heartfelt touch to her attire, symbolizing the union of two souls embarking on a new journey together. Additionally, her traditional makeup, accentuated by a golden bindi and red dots along the forehead, exuded a timeless charm that resonated with the essence of Indian bridal beauty.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant's choice of jewelry further elevated her bridal ensemble, with a heavy kundan necklace featuring round white pearls adding a regal touch to her look. Matching earrings and a nath adorned with red and white pearls complemented her ensemble with finesse.

In harmony with Arti's bridal look, Dipak Chauhan exuded sophistication in a traditional cream-colored long Anarkali sherwani intricately designed to reflect the grandeur of the occasion. His choice of a baby-pink-colored headgear added a subtle yet distinctive touch, complementing Arti's ensemble with elegance.

Check out Arti Singh's look here:

Arti Singh's Mehendi Look: Radiant in Purple

Arti embraced the joyous atmosphere of her mehendi ceremony in a charming purple sharara adorned with intricate golden details. The golden threadwork embellishments adorned both the sharara bottoms and the spaghetti short kurta, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Her matching dupatta elegantly draped around her, completing the vibrant look.

Arti opted for simple yet elegant accessories to complement her ensemble. A choker, a cuff, earrings, and a mangtika added a hint of sparkle, enhancing her natural beauty without overpowering the intricate detailing of her attire. To complete her traditional look, she paired her ensemble with golden jutis.

Dipak complemented Arti's radiant look with his attire, donning a kurta in a similar shade and design. The coordination between their outfits made them a match made in heaven. With Dipak pairing his kurta with a white dhoti, the couple radiated joy and happiness as they celebrated their love surrounded by family and friends.

Check out Arti Singh's mehendi look:

Arti Singh's Vibrant Haldi Look

Arti's Haldi ensemble was a burst of colors, reflecting the joy and excitement of the occasion. She opted for a vibrant lehenga with a deep-neck pink blouse adorned with delicate golden embellishments. The flared yellow skirt featured a captivating display of colors, including shades of blue, red, green, and orange in horizontal patterns, with charming triangular motifs on the top.

Arti chose to keep her look simple yet stylish for the Haldi ceremony. She left her hair open. Dangler earrings added a subtle touch of elegance to her ensemble, perfectly complementing the vibrant hues of her attire.

Check out her Haldi look here:

For Arti Singh's special day, her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah stood by her side, fulfilling all duties with love and responsibility. On the wedding day, they looked stylish in pristine white matching outfits.

