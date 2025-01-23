AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk caught up in dating rumors with actress Ha Ji Soo after reported break up with fromis_9’s Lee Saerom; YGE reacts

AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk (29) is dating actress Ha Ji Soo (30), as per an insider of the entertainment industry. The news came just two days after reports of Lee Chan Hyuk's breakup with fromis_9’s Lee Saerom. As per January 23 K-media write-ups, Lee Chan Hyuk and the actress were dating for over a year. The agencies of both the parties choose to neither accept nor deny the news, rather kept it vague.

As per Tenasia, the two met in June 2023 while working on the AKMU member's first album, Umbrella, as part of his project group, Leechanhyukvideo. The media outlet quoted the insider as saying, "They are dating naturally like any other young couple, spending time together without being conscious of the people around them." This meant that the duo wanted to keep their relationship development under wraps and avoid any kind of public attention.

Ha Ji Soo appeared in the music video of the title track of Umbrella, Dance, where she acted as Lee Chan Hyuk's lover. The actress was also seen in the music videos of Fly Your Kite and Waltz of Tears, alongside Lee Chan Hyuk. Ha Ji Soo debuted as an actress in 2018 by starring in the music video for I GO by Stella Jang. Following a few gigs here and there, she got casted for Lee Chan Hyuk's album and the two got talking since then.

Lee Chan Hyuk and Ha Ji Soo's agencies were asked to comment regarding the dating news. AKMU's management label YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm details related to the artist's private life." Ha Ji Soo's label SWMP also gave a similar response. YGE did not give a straight answer even when asked about Lee Chan Hyuk breaking up with fromis_9’s Lee Saerom. The two were speculated to have been dating since October 2022 and then part ways after a while, as per entertainment industry insiders, on January 21.

To that YG Entertainment said that they wouldn't comment on issues involving their artists' private lives. Lee Chan Hyuk debuted in AKMU, formerly known as Akdong Musician, in 2014 along with his sister Lee Su Hyun. The duo's cheerful song Love Lee from their third EP, Love Episode, garnered immense love from fans.

