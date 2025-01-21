AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk reportedly breaks up with fromis_9’s Lee Saerom; YG Entertainment reacts

AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Sae Rom have broken up as per K-media reports. The two were speculated to be dating since October 2022 and have parted ways as per the entertainment industry insiders on January 21. Lee Chan Hyuk's management company, YG Entertainment, has reacted after being asked to comment on the issue.

Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Sae Rom sparked the dating speculations by being spotted together in public and also by posting photos of similar places on social media. Fans noticed rings of similar design on the two of them, their one month apart posted photos including the same location, and owning of similar items like a green-toned cell phone case with a fish symbol.

Back then, both the artist's agencies kept their responses vague regarding the matter. YG Entertainment stated, "It is difficult to confirm as it is the artist's private life," while Pledis Entertainment, the former management agency of fromis_9, chose not to answer. Fans and media took their silence and unclear answers to be a sign of their acceptance of the brewing relationship.

Even after the breakup rumour of the artists arose on January 21, 2025, YGE told Herald POP, "It is the artist's private life, so we cannot confirm it." As per the insider who informed the media about the breakup of Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Saerom, the two dated for a little over a year and parted ways in 2024. As there hasn't been any reactions from either of the K-pop idol's sides, truthfulness of the news cannot be verified as of yet.

Lee Chan Hyuk debuted in AKMU, formerly known as Akdong Musician, in 2014 along with his sister Lee Su Hyun. The duo's cutesy song Love Lee from their third EP Love Episode have garnered immense love from fans. Lee Chan Hyuk's rumoured girlfriend Lee Saerom debuted in 2018 with fromis_9, a girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show Idol School. Their latest EP was released under HYBE subsidiary Pledis Entertainment on August 12, 2024, before they left the label.