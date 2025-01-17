Did 5 fromis_9 members sign with Big Planet Made after leaving PLEDIS Entertainment? Agency responds

It has been recently reported that five fromis_9 members have signed with a new agency after leaving PLEDIS Entertainment. However, it seems the reports might not be true, as the agency has denied signing the girl group members. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the remaining three members will be joining another agency.

On the morning of January 17, a K-media outlet reported that five fromis_9 members had signed with Big Planet Made (BPM Entertainment) after their contracts with HYBE subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment expired. In addition to this, rumors suggest that the remaining three members will be joining other companies. Following these reports, fans expressed their concerns about fromis_9's future. With the members joining different agencies, many are questioning whether they will be able to continue as a group.

Meanwhile, BPM Entertainment responded to the ongoing rumors. "We would like to inform you that the article reported this morning, claiming that five members of the group fromis_9 will be transferring to our company, is groundless," they emphasized through K-media outlets.

Following the agency's direct denial, curiosity remains high regarding whether all eight members will eventually transfer to the same company and continue their journey as a group.

In 2017, fromis_9 was originally formed through CJ E&M’s reality survival show Idol School. In 2018, the group officially debuted with nine members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon, Baek Ji-heon, and Jang Gyu-ri. Their debut mini-album To. Heart received much praise from fans, solidifying a strong start for the group.

In 2021, after three years with Stone Music Entertainment, the group decided to join PLEDIS Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE known for launching SEVENTEEN. The following year, member Jang Gyu-ri left the group to focus on her acting career. From August 21, 2021, to December 31, 2024, fromis_9 continued their partnership with PLEDIS Entertainment until their contracts ended.

With the members now scattered across different agencies, there is much anticipation and many questions regarding their future in K-pop. Some of their biggest hits so far include Supersonic, DM, WE GO, Talk & Talk, LOVE BOMB, Stay This Way, and more.

