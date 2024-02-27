Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina are reportedly dating? Agencies comment

Lee Jae Wook is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his roles in Alchemy of Souls, Extraordinary You and more. Karina is the rapper and dancer of the K-pop idol group aespa. According to a report released by a South Korean media outlet on February 27, actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina are in a relationship. 

The reports suggest that the two spent time together at the Prada’s fashion show on January 14, and their relationship developed. 

Karina's agency SM Entertainment said that they are looking into the reports. Lee Jae Wook's agency C-JeS Studio commented, 'We have just seen the article. We are looking into the reports.' 

