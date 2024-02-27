Lee Jae Wook’s agency confirms Alchemy of Souls star and aespa’s Karina are dating

Lee Jae Wook’s agency, C-JeS Studio, has officially confirmed the rumors surrounding his relationship with aespa’s Karina. Earlier reports suggested that the duo were rumored to be dating each other.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina are dating

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina have been confirmed to be in a relationship. Earlier in the day, Dispatch reported their relationship, prompting both SM Entertainment and C-JeS Studio to release initial statements stating that they were investigating the report.

Now in a statement provided to media outlet Sports Chosun, they confirmed the Korean media outlet‘s earlier report, sharing that Lee Jae Wook and Karina are indeed in a relationship. In the statement released by Lee Jae Wook's agency, they mentioned that the two artists are currently in the stages of getting to know each other. They kindly requested fans to regard their relationship with warmth and to respect their privacy, particularly as Lee Jae Wook continues to focus on his ongoing filming commitments.

Similarly, Karina’s agency SM Entertainment also commented that their artist Karina and Lee Jae Wook are indeed getting to know each other. According to Korean media reports on February 27, the two stars initially met at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14 of this year and have since begun dating. The reports mentioned that they frequently meet in Lee Jae Wook’s neighborhood and have been spotted taking late-night walks together.

More about Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina

Lee Jae Wook made his acting debut in the science fiction thriller Memories of the Alhambra and gained recognition for his role in the office romance Search: WWW. He is well-known for his appearances in K-dramas such as Extraordinary You and the melodrama When The Weather Is Fine in 2020. Following his first lead role in the romantic comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol in 2020, he further solidified his status with a prominent role in the popular fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls (2022) and its follow up sequel Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (2022–2023).

Karina, on the other hand, serves as the leader of the South Korean girl group aespa, which was formed by SM Entertainment in November 2020. Additionally, she is a member of the supergroup Got the Beat, which made its debut on January 3, 2022. Karina's journey began when she was scouted by an SM Entertainment representative through social media. She underwent four years of training before her debut. Notably, during her trainee days, Karina appeared in labelmate Taemin's music video for the song Want in February 2019 and performed alongside him on various music programs in the subsequent weeks. Regarded as one of the most successful fourth-generation female idols, Karina has made a significant mark in the K-pop industry.

