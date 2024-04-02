Lee Jae Wook-aespa’s Karina, Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol and more; Korean couples who broke up after brief relationships

While the K-Celebrity world often sees surprising relationships being announced, there have also been some equally unexpected break-ups. Many of these couples, surprisingly, had very short-lived relationships, with some splitting up within a month or even weeks. Breakups in the Korean entertainment industry occur due to various reasons, including work pressure, lack of public support, and more. Nevertheless, it's always heartbreaking to see a couple in love part ways. With recent number of short-lived romance news all over the internet; let’s take a look at these couples.

aespa Karina and Lee Jae Wook

The most recent one on the list, aespa member Karina and Lee Jae Wook announced their split officially on April 2nd after just two weeks of dating. On April 2, TenAsia reported that the relationship between aespa's Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook had come to an end after being public for five weeks.

The media outlet cited the reason for their breakup as the mental distress caused by malicious comments directed at the couple, as well as their concern for their fans. Both their agencies confirmed the news, with C-JeS, Lee Jae Wook's agency, stating that the Alchemy of Souls star took the decision to prioritize his ongoing filming project.

The duo garnered significant public attention when rumors of their romance surfaced on February 27 KST post their meeting at Milan Fashion Week. Initially, they cautiously acknowledged their relationship, expressing optimism while stating that they were still in the process of getting to know each other. However, after just five weeks of making their romance public, they ultimately decided to part ways.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

One of the messiest relationships shrouded by controversies, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating period lasted for only 2 weeks. Their relationship was officially confirmed by Han So Hee in early March, after the duo were seen together in Hawaii, with subsequent confirmation from Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency.

However, on March 30, Edaily reported their recent breakup. In response, a source from Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studio, confirmed the news, stating that it is indeed true. They asked for fans' understanding, as the agency had nothing further to add except to confirm the breakup. Han So Hee's agency also confirmed the breakup, stating that both she and Ryu Jun Yeol found their roles as actors to be more important. They promised not to emotionally exhaust fans with their personal lives in the future. Their relationship had talks of alleged overlapping relationships, or "transit love," as Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend Hyeri also got involved leading to multiple controversies and criticism.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

In August 2023, BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo and See You in My 19th Life star Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their relationship after being spotted together, with their pictures quickly going viral. Both celebrities’ agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the news.

Many fans expressed happiness at the couple's decision to openly declare their relationship. However, a few months later in October, reports emerged stating that they had decided to break up due to their busy schedules, with the decision being mutual. The reports also mentioned that they would return to being coworkers. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, they mutually agreed to end the relationship, and the news was confirmed on October 24, 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai

On January 1, 2019, EXO’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed that Jennie and Kai were dating, issuing a brief statement stating that the two idols had developed feelings for each other. The Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the pair were in a relationship and included photos taken of them during a late-night date in November of the previous year.

According to the outlet, Kai picked up Jennie from her house after returning from a schedule in Hawaii. They also released photos of the couple getting into a car together before heading to their date at Sky Park. Additionally, they captured the couple walking hand in hand during a nighttime stroll.

Later in the month, according to an exclusive report by SBS funE on January 25, 2019, EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Jennie ended their relationship. The report stated that Kai and Jennie had chosen to go back to their original senior-junior relationship. Both artists were reportedly focused on their work and made this decision for the sake of their respective groups and fans. On the same day, SM Entertainment confirmed that Kai and Jennie had indeed parted ways, without disclosing the timing or reason for the breakup. However, just one month after their relationship was confirmed, the two artists decided to go their separate ways.

