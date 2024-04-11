aespa's Karina deletes letter penned for Lee Jae Wook dating controversy; Fans praise idol for removing post

aespa's Karina deleted the apology letter that she had written when some people expressed their disappointment over the idol and Lee Jae Wook dating. The celebrity couple broke up earlier this month. As Karina celebrated her birthday, she also deleted the apology post. Fans appreciated her move and some even said that she didn't need to write an apology in the first place.

aespa's Karina deletes apology post

On February 27, Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina were confirmed to be dating. The reports suggest that the two spent time together at the Prada’s fashion show on January 14, and their relationship developed. According to an insider, the two fell in love at the fashion show. The report also mentioned that they enjoy dates together whenever they have time and generally meet in Lee Jae Wook's neighborhood. Five weeks after their relationship became public, on April 2, the two celebrities announced their break up.

Karina had penned an apology letter when Lee Jae Wook and her relationship was confirmed as some people had expressed their displeasure that the idol was dating someone. After their breakup, on April 11, Karina deleted the apology post. Fans expressed their happiness and relief as she deleted the post.

More about Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina

Lee Jae Wook made his debut in 2018 with the drama Memories of Alhambra. He shot to fame with the 2019 drama Search: WWW in which he took the main role. The actor gained global popularity with projects like Extraordinary You, Alchemy of Souls, and more. He is playing the lead role in The Impossible Heir and the upcoming drama Hong Rang.

Karina is the rapper and dancer of the K-pop girl group aespa. She is also the leader of the group. aespa made their debut in November 2020 with the track Black Mamba. The group is known for their songs like Spicy, Next Level and more. Karina is also a part of the group Got the Beat which includes popular K-pop idols BoA, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Seulgi, and Wendy.

