Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter are in awkward relationship in new Officially Cool music video; watch

Former TREASURE member Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter have captivated fans with their long-awaited single, Officially Cool, released on April 2. The visually soft music video depicts the pair as lovers exploring through an awkward relationship.

Bang Yedam and Winter’s Officially Cool music video

On April 2, former TREASURE member Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter delighted fans by releasing their highly anticipated single, Officially Cool, accompanied by a captivating music video.

The song, as described by Bang Yedam's management agency, GF Entertainment, is a lively and vitalizing track with a rhythmical and energizing tempo, perfectly suited for the springtime ambiance. Featuring the distinct uniqueness of both artists, the collaboration showcases their exceptional talents and undeniable chemistry.

The soft music video portrays Bang Yedam and Winter as lovers navigating an awkward relationship and trying to pretend to be cool about it, adding an emotional depth to the narrative. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, Officially Cool is bound to resonate with listeners and further solidify the artists' positions in the music industry. Fans eagerly embraced the release, expressing excitement and admiration for this long-awaited collaboration between two rising stars.

Watch Bang Yedam and Winter’s Officially Cool music video here:

More details about Bang Yedam and aespa’s Winter’s collaboration

On March 14, fans received exciting news confirming a collaboration between former TREASURE member Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter, set to release a duet. This announcement followed Bang Yedam's previous confirmation of a digital single comeback in April, marking his first duet since his solo debut in November. Subsequently, the teaser photos unveiled on March 19 revealed the title of their anticipated single: Officially Cool.

Advertisement

Bang Yedam's journey in the music industry began with his solo track Wayo in June 2020, later joining the boy group TREASURE under YG Entertainment in August 2020. He departed from the group in November 2022, to pursue more active involvement in his music production, leading to his solo artist debut under a new agency with the album ONLY ONE in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Winter, a member of SM Entertainment's aespa, has been making waves with notable collaborations, including NOBODY with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz. aespa's momentum continues with plans for their second world tour, Synk: Parallel Line, slated to kick off in Seoul on June 29 and June 30, as announced on February 19, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: aespa unveils cinematic music video for remake of Seo Taiji's Regret of the Times