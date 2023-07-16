EXCLUSIVE: Chun Woo Hee on why she chose Delightfully Deceitful, relationship with Kim Dong Wook and Yoon Bak

Chun Woo Hee has been known to the K-entertainment world for her unique picks of characters to portray on the small screen. Be it as a drama screenwriter Kim Jin Joo in Be Melodramatic where she displayed a will to take on a refreshing take on an otherwise stereotyped arc, or as Lee Na Mi in the recently released Unlocked where she played a hardworking office goer caught in a phone scam, she has been one to look out for.

About Chun Woo Hee

The South Korean star has been active in the acting industry for almost two decades now, after first debuting in 2004. With roles that have time and again set her apart from her peers in the industry, Chun Woo Hee has built quite the filmography. Now, as Lee Ro Eum, she has once again challenged herself with a role that has allowed her to show her emotional spectrum to a very fabulous extent.

Chun Woo Hee's interview

Speaking to us in an exclusive conversation, the 36 year old opened up about her recent role as Lee Ro Eum in the revenge crime drama Delightfully Deceitful alongside Kim Dong Wook and Yoon Bak in the lead roles. Playing a genius con, she seeks revenge against those who have wronged her childhood self and comes across an overly empathetic lawyer, using him for her advantage at first and then joining forces to take on her foes. Here’s what the actress revealed during our chat.

You’ve never been one to take on easy characters and Lee Ro Um is the same. What drew you to her or to the storyline?

The title 'Delightfully Deceitful' caught my attention. The drama explores the tension between a hyper-empathetic con artist and an empathy-challenged lawyer working together. The complex connections that Lee Ro-um has with different people, resembling a spider web, was fascinating.

Lee Ro Um breaks the fourth wall countless times throughout the show to speak to the viewers. How fun or confusing was becoming the genius con artist who explains all her plans in detail?

Being given the chance to portray a captivating character like Lee Ro-um was truly exhilarating. Exploring a wide range of technical changes within a single show was immensely enjoyable to me as an actor.

Lee Ro Um’s relationship with her probation officer Yoon Bak and fellow ‘Jeokmeok kids’ is unique. What was it like off-screen for you? Any funny anecdotes to share?

It is such a pleasure to have co-workers that have kindred spirits. As we become one for a project and walking in sync to a hope for the perfect finish, the encouragement and caring of people toward one another on set gave me much joy and strength.

Your character is always on the offence against Han Moo Young. Why do you think Lee Ro Um is so wary of him? How do you and Kim Dong Wook channel the right chemistry for the role?

At first glance, Ro-um’s interactions appear rude and lacking in manners, showing a willingness to deceitfully use others. However, her behavior can be attributed to a childhood filled with constant betrayal and exploitation. Consequently, she lacks the understanding and experience to form normal relationships or treat others appropriately.

As a fan of your work from when you were Lim Jin Joo to now observing you as Lee Ro Um, it has been a wild ride for us. How has it been for you? What are you looking forward to achieving as an actor?

I have developed a strong belief in my abilities as an actor, confident that I can effectively portray and express a wide range of roles. I have a strong hope to explore unfamiliar territories in acting and discover untapped talents within myself.

