Chun Woo Hee stays calm amidst tense discussion with Kim Geum Soon, Ryu Abel, Roy Choi In The Atypical Family’s stills

The Atypical Family, JTBC’s upcoming drama, has released fresh stills. The series delves into the realm of fantasy romance, centering around a family with a history of supernatural abilities. However, they find themselves dealing with the challenges of contemporary life, which have stripped them of their extraordinary powers.

The series is helmed by Cho Hyun Tak, known for his work on SKY Castle, and scripted by Joo Hwa Mi from Marriage, Not Dating and Kang Eun Kyung of Dr. Romantic.

New stills of The Atypical Family

The newly unveiled stills of The Atypical Family capture a gripping and tense moment between Do Da Hee (Chun Woo Hee) and the jjimjilbang family, particularly Baek Il Hong (Kim Geum Soon). Do Da Hee's composed and calm demeanor contrasts with Baek Il Hong's intense presence, hinting at underlying tensions and mysteries yet to be unveiled.

The stern expression of Grace (Ryu Abel) and the rugged appearance of No Hyung Tae (Roy Choi) deepen the intrigue, leaving viewers pondering the true identities of these characters and their connection to Do Da Hee. The scene presented through the stills teases a complex narrative, sparking curiosity about the intertwined fates of the characters involved. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The production team behind The Atypical Family teased that viewers can expect an exciting dynamic between Do Da Hee and the jjimjilbang family. They also highlighted that the stellar performances from acting veterans Kim Geum Soon, Ryu Abel, and Roy Choi will bring plenty of entertainment to the show.

Advertisement

Check them out below-

More about The Atypical Family

In The Atypical Family, Jang Ki Yong takes on the role of Bok Gwi Joo, a time traveler grappling with depression. Once a vibrant firefighter driven by purpose, he now struggles to navigate each day. Chun Woo Hee portrays Do Da Hae, an enigmatic woman who enters Bok Gwi Joo's family's life, bringing with her a sense of mystery.

Kim Geum Soon, Roy Choi, and Ryu Abel join the cast as members of a quirky jjimjilbang (bathhouse) family who show a keen interest in the supernatural powers of another family. Ryu Abel embodies the role of Grace, while Roy Choi brings to life the character of No Hyung Tae. Kim Geum Soon shines as Baek Il Hong, the savvy leader of the jjimjilbang family, renowned for her vast network of connections and knack for gathering intel.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Although I Am Not a Hero poster: Chun Woo Hee shows up out of nowhere at Jang Ki Yong’s supernatural home