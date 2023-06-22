Dr. Romantic's maker Yoo In Sik speaks about Season 4, praises Ahn Hyo Seop-Lee Sung Kyung's acting skills

Dr. Romantic 3 director Yoo In Sik spoke about the possibilities of season 4 and how different was Season 3 from the last two seasons. The director also praised Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for their fantastic efforts and spoke about the cast members' teamwork to make Dr. Romantic 3 a successful show.

Director Yoo In Sik on possibilities of season 4 of Dr. Romantic

On June 22, Director Yoo In Sik of the Dr. Romantic series sat for an interview and revealed that they have not yet thought about producing another season of Dr. Romantic, in fact, he also revealed that season 3 was not on their minds either. Yoo In Sik asked the viewers to keep an eye because there might be a season 4 or not but nothing has been officially announced yet. He was surprised and thankful to the viewers for showing their interest and love in the K-drama Dr. Romantic series. Despite the obstacles he faced, he stick to the core idea of humanism so the storyline does not get lost. He said that Dr. Romantic was never a season-based K-drama and there has been a lot of thinking that goes into producing a season, so there is nothing confirmed. However, he wishes that viewers keep an eye on the news because the possibilities are endless and we might see the whole cast once again together in Dr. Romantic season 4.

Director Yoo In Sik about the cast and completing season 3

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for actively participating and studying so well that the medical advisors were left in shock. He praised the chemistry between the Doldamz cast which includes actor Kim Min Jae and So Joo Yeon as well, all the actors included played along very well and suggested different ideas to work better together. The director also revealed that the production had to build the sets of Doldam Hospital again since it was demolished after season 2 and that the biggest change season 3 saw was the establishment of Doldam Trauma Center. From new equipment introduced in season 2 to adding more residents and medical team members, there were changes on a large scale. Due to the establishment of the Trauma Center, the director faced intensive challenges in directing in two divided spaces.

