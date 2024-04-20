Chun Woo Hee turns 37: Revisiting underrated actress’ 5 best roles in Unlocked, Delightfully Deceitful, and more

Chun Woo Hee is currently one of the most skilled actresses in the Korean film and TV industry. With extraordinary performances in films and shows like Unlocked, Be Melodramatic, Delightfully Deceitful, and more, she is gradually rising in popularity. However, the path of her journey was, in fact, coarse. She made her acting debut in 2004, however for decades she toiled in the industry, thriving for success.

Despite her early works including acclaimed films like Mother, Herb, and Love, So Divine, she didn’t receive the boost she needed as a rookie star. However, Chun Woo Hee kept herself determined to advance in her career and finally, she started gaining the attention she deserved with the works she has appeared in the latest years.

Born on April 20, 1987, the underrated actress turns 37 today. Let’s celebrate her day by revisiting some of her best roles.

Unlocked (2023)

This buzzed thriller film, which was released on Netflix is unarguably one of the best roles taken on by Chun Woo Hee. In this jolting film, she embodies the character of Lee Na Mi, a regular office worker whose life turns upside down after a vicious cyber attack on her phone. As the lead character of this psychological thriller film, Chun Woo Hee exhibits her impeccable acting skills, furthering her popularity as a skilled actress. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Delightfully Deceiful (2023)

In this thriller revenge drama from tvN, Chun Woo Hee transforms into a femme fatale. Her character is Lee Ro Um, a con artist who has no empathy for others. A born genius, she was considered a cold prodigy. However, as an adult, she becomes infamous for getting locked up as a sociopath who killed her parents.

After getting released from prison, she forms an unlikely alliance with an empathetic attorney, as they set on to battle the greater evil.

Be Melodramatic (2019)

Be Melodramatic is a slice-of-life melodrama that depicts the story of three best friends in their 30s as they navigate their relationships and careers. Despite choosing different paths, the three of them share a close bond and at the end of the day find solace in each other.

In this drama, Chun Woo Hee exhibits a different side of her which isn’t portrayed in her usual thriller roles. The actress portrays one of the friends in the best friend trio alongside Jeon Yeo Been and Han Ji Eun. Her character’s name is Lim Jin Joo, a drama screenwriter who is obsessed with penning melodramas despite multiple rejections.

The portrayal of this role’s transformation showcases the ability of Chun Woo Hee’s extreme synchronization with her characters, even if they are outside her comfort zone.

Han Gong Ju (2013)

This film is one of her most prominent works which helped her advance in her career. In this internationally acclaimed indie movie, Chun Woo Hee transforms into a female high-schooler who was physically abused by a group of men. The film follows the story of her life after the tragic incident.

The character’s agony was brilliantly portrayed by the actress, earning her the best leading actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, while simultaneously raising her popularity to a global standard.

The Wailing (2016)

This critically acclaimed horror film featured Chun Woo Hee in a small yet significant role of a mysterious woman, who is referred to as the ‘lady in the white’. Her emotive performance without spitting out an actual word presented her in the spotlight of the macabre mystery, overshadowing other main actors’ characters.

Advertisement

The wonderful pace of her current career brings joy to her fans who have been seeing her grow slowly but steadily over two decades now. In 2024, she will return to the small screen with a supernatural character in the upcoming drama The Atypical Family, where she will be co-starring Jang Ki Yong.

A very happy birthday to Chun Woo Hee!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Fiery Priest season 2: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI, Kim Sung Kyun kick off script reading session: Report