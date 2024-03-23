AnimeJapan Netflix Lineup 2024: Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura Release Date Among Other Titles Announced

In a dazzling display of anime excellence at AnimeJapan 2024, Netflix took center stage, unveiling its highly anticipated lineup for 2024. Among the exciting announcements was the much-awaited release date for the epic crossover film Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura, promising intense martial arts battles and pulse-pounding excitement. Here's everything you need to know for Netflix's anime slate this coming year.

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura: Release date announced

Netflix revealed that the Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura film is set to hit screens on June 6, 2024. The announcement came alongside a captivating teaser trailer featuring Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita, two formidable combatants from their respective series. Fans can expect a showdown of epic proportions as these two powerful characters collide in what promises to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle.

Netflix 2024 lineup

The AnimeJapan 2024 Netflix lineup also announced a diverse range of titles apart from the Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura film, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. They range from fantasy adventures to heartwarming slice-of-life stories.

Delicious in Dungeon

Already streaming, this high-fantasy action series invites viewers into a world of culinary adventure and perilous dungeons.

The Grimm Variations

Premiering on April 17, this anthology series brings to life the dark and suspenseful tales of the Brothers Grimm, featuring animation by WIT Studio.

T-P Bon

Season 1 arrives on May 2, followed by Season 2 on July 17. This adventurous science fiction series celebrates the 90th anniversary of Fujiko F. Fujio's birth.

My Oni Girl

Scheduled for release on May 24, this fantasy film promises enchanting storytelling around the journey of a young human and an oni girl.

Ultraman: Rising

Premiering on June 14, this superhero film delivers thrilling CGI animation and epic battles against monstrous threats.

Rising Impact

Season 1 debuts on June 22, followed by Season 2 on August 6. Adapted from Nakaba Suzuki's manga, this series offers intense sports action centered around golf.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

The trailer for this highly anticipated entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise left fans eager for more.

BEASTARS Final Season

The first glimpse of the final season of BEASTARS promised a thrilling conclusion to the acclaimed series. The first course of the season is set sometime in 2024.

From Me To You Season 3

Fans can look forward to the return of this beloved romance series, which is coming soon to Netflix.

With an impressive lineup of captivating titles, Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for anime fans. From epic battles to heartwarming stories, there's something for everyone in Netflix's 2024 anime slate. As the countdown to the release of Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura begins, fans can rest assured that Netflix's offerings will keep them entertained and enthralled throughout the year.

