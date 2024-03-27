Chainsaw Man Chapter 161: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

With Nayuta's whereabouts remaining uncertain, fans cannot wait to find out where the rag-tag team of Devils and humans are going to end up as they continue through the complex towards Denji’s location. Fortunately, the next chapter should have some answers. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 161’s release date, where to read, it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 161: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 161 is set to be unleashed on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 8:30 pm IST. Brace yourselves for another thrilling chapter of this gripping series. For avid readers eager to dive into the latest chapters, Chainsaw Man is readily available online.

Viz Media caters to readers in the US and Canada, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus offers access to the newest releases globally. Additionally, Shonen Jump is another platform where you can delve into the world of Chainsaw Man.

What to expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 161?

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 161, the hastily formed but growing rescue team may encounter new challenges as they proceed toward Chainsaw Man’s location. As they navigate through the complex, they may encounter new allies or enemies.

Whether Katana Man is truly a fan of Asa may be further explored in Chainsaw Man Chapter 161, and how the team finally finds Denji. Haruka and Asa may face tension or disagreement, especially regarding their roles in confronting Chainsaw Man and their personal motivations.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 160 recap

Titled That For Which The Heart Beats, Chainsaw Man Chapter 160 begins as Yoru confronts Fami about using her powers, receiving a silent refusal. Katana Man recognizes Fami and mentions her upcoming poem collection release. When asked if he's a fan, he vehemently denies it, attributing the world's chaos to Chainsaw Man worship. The Nail Fiend mocks Katana Man's past as a mobster, sparking tension. Katana Man orders them to attack Asa and her group.

Asa improvises, claiming they're here to confront Chainsaw Man, surprising Katana Man and Haruka. She reveals Chainsaw Man's presence and role as their guard. Attempting to assert authority, the third agent uses personal motives to manipulate Katana Man and Nail Fiend, but both refuse. Katana Man expresses his dedication to killing Chainsaw Man.

The agent, acknowledging his mistake in joining the special division, disappears, promising reinforcements while allowing Asa's group to proceed. Yoru criticizes Public Safety's cowardice, triggering Haruka's guilt over her decision to fight Chainsaw Man. Yoru's comment prompts a realization of her devotion to combat Chainsaw Man, earning Katana Man's acknowledgment and Yoru's playful quip about stealing Chainsaw Man's thunder.

