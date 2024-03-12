Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Anime To Premiere In July; Teaser Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff And More

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest manga sequel unveiled a new teaser trailer on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, disclosing the anime's cast, staff, and its anticipated premiere in July. Find out more about the new anime here.

But first, what will Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest be about?

Published by Kodansha’s USA Publishing in English, Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest follows the story of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the entire Fairy Tail guild as they embark on the perilous 100 Years Quest – a mission no one has dared to undertake since the guild's inception over a century ago. Their journey leads them to a mysterious town, where they encounter baffling spirits, a ghastly new enemy, and a completely uncharted continent awaiting exploration. With true friends by their side, the adventures never cease!

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest: Cast and crew

Returning to voice their beloved characters are Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yūichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Sayaka Ōhara as Erza Scarlet, Satomi Satou as Wendy, and Yui Horie as Charle.

Shinji Ishihara, the director of the previous Fairy Tail anime series, is serving as the chief director for this new venture. Toshinori Watanabe, known for works like Edens Zero and Tokyo Ghoul:re, is taking the helm as the director at J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka, who contributed scripts to numerous episodes of the previous anime, is overseeing the scriptwriting process for Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest. Yurika Sako, renowned for her work on Edens Zero, is responsible for character design. Shōji Hata returns as sound director, and Yasuharu Takanashi is back to compose the music for the series.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest release window and new visuals

The anime adaptation of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is set to air in July 2024 across six stations affiliated with TV Tokyo. Alongside the teaser trailer, a visual featuring the main characters Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, and Wendy was released, adding to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the series premiere. You can find them above and below.

Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga has spawned three earlier television anime adaptations, including a final season in 2018, two anime films, various original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing handles the English publication of the original manga and several of its spinoffs in North America. With the latest teaser trailer, we can see that the journey of Natsu and the Fairy Tail Guild is far from over.

