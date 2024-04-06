Guinness World Records Names Jujutsu Kaisen The Most In-Demand Anime In The World Beating One Piece And AOT

The article contains spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have every reason to rejoice after the Guinness World Records declares it as the most sought-after animated series ever. It's no wonder, considering the immense popularity and success of its second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime in the world

One Piece and Attack on Titan may have dominated the charts in the past, but nothing has generated as much excitement as Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. Following the massive success of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, The Guinness World Records has recognized it as the Most In-Demand Animated Series ever.

Ever since 2020, Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan held the position of being the most in-demand anime. However, according to a data science firm Parrot Analytics, the demand rating of Jujutsu Kaisen is 71.2 times greater than any average TV show. This was calculated by taking into consideration the show’s engagement, how much attention it got, and how much desire it created within the viewers. By analyzing video consumption, social media engagement, and research data, the show was able to topple Attack on Titan’s record and take its place.

MAPPA has already announced JJK season 3

With the brutality that the fans had to witness in the second season of the anime, with fan favorite characters like Nobara and Nanami dying in the most gruesome ways, the second season became one of the most talked-about anime events of all time. But it is not the end yet, as the longest and the most gruesome story arc of the manga, The Culling Games arc will be the next to be animated.

With how successful the second season of the anime was, MAPPA Studios decided to announce that a third season is on its way immediately after its completion. Even though there is no news about when the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen is coming out, fans can expect it to be quite brutal as it will finally serialize the Culling Games arc.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is also coming to an end. As announced by the mangaka Gege Akutami, he has planned to finish off the manga in 2024, and he already has an ending planned. The manga is currently serializing the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and it will probably have one final arc after this. And even with all the death and destruction going on, people are really looking forward to how the gripping story is going to end as it kept both audiences and readers captivated ever since it started serializing in 2018.

After six long years, the manga is finally coming to an end, and the anime will soon follow through. The anime was able to topple Attack on Titan’s record with its second season, so what it does with its upcoming seasons remains to be seen. But it is expected that Jujutsu Kaisen will break some more records in the future.

