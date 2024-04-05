Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 SPOILERS Out: Itadori Yuji Awakens; Everything You Need To Know

Fans have been waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 for almost a week since the last chapter saw Sukuna unleash his second Black Flash with hints that Sukuna would regain his Reversed Cursed Technique. Luckily, the latest chapter’s spoilers have been uploaded online, and fans can take a quick look into the ongoing action. Here’s everything we have on the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 Spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers online, the chapter begins with a flashback featuring Gojo explaining Black Flash to his students. Gojo clarifies that even though he has Six Eyes, hitting a Black Flash isn't guaranteed. Gojo admits that Nanami has a higher success rate due to longer fights. However, the narrator interjects, noting that Yuji will eventually surpass Gojo in Black Flash hits.

This is said as something that will happen in the future, but unsettles Miguel nonetheless, fearing Sukuna's potential resurgence. Meanwhile, in the present, Choso strategizes with Miguel and Larue to eliminate Sukuna before his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) returns.

Yuji attempts to trap Sukuna with a railing as Chose uses a supernova, though Sukuna dodges with ease. Maki tries to stab Sukuna, but he effortlessly counters with his third Black Flash, boosting his normal slash output. Sukuna begins to counter with more slashes.

Choso intervenes using Supernova, but Sukuna swiftly outmaneuvers them, exploiting their distraction. Sukuna launches another assault, prompting Choso to brace himself, but Sukuna anticipates his defense, launching a surprise attack with his fourth Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256. Choso reduces the damage of the Black Flash using a blood armor and holds Sukuna’s arm. Yuji punches him, acknowledging that despite Sukuna's Black Flash hits, his punches are still able to diminish Sukuna's control over Megumi's body.

Miguel suggests retreat, but Larue declines, driven by an undisclosed motive. As Yuji continues the battle, he employs a new technique, Piercing Blood, drawing Sukuna's attention. Choso provides Yuji with an object to utilize Piercing Blood, leading to an intense exchange. The narrator recalls Mahito’s premonition of Yuji using Black Flash, and says Sukuna also feels this. However, before Sukuna can do anything, Larue's Cursed Technique, ‘Look at me!! (Cutie Honey)’ distracts him, redirecting Sukuna's consciousness.

Seizing the opportunity, Yuji delivers a powerful Black Flash, awakening his hidden potential. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 closes with an announcement of a break, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly anticipate more information on Yuji's newfound power and its implications in the ongoing battle against Sukuna.

