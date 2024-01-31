Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: What is the Culling Game Arc about? Manga Plot EXPLAINED

After the intense events of the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3, which is set to adapt the Culling Game arc. Thousands of years of planning have amalgamated now as the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku has finally initiated the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

The arc is set to unleash a massive Battle Royale involving 1000 sorcerers, yet the true purpose behind this event is shrouded in mystery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Culling Game, its rules, and what it means for the future of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Culling Game: What is it?

Just as the Shibuya Incident arc ended, the Culling Game began its initial stages. Essentially a massive Battle Royale, an outstanding 1000 sorcerers and curse users are pitted against each other in the game. The Culling Game was activated by Kenjaku, an ancient sorcerer, to optimize cursed energy such that he could eventually achieve his final plan.

The game is structured such that there are ten strategically placed colonies all across Japan, connected by boundary-binding barriers that stretch from the Westernmost part of Japan to the Eastern parts. Hokkaido alone is the exception, remaining unaffected due to its relevance as a holy land. In doing all of this, the entire country (excluding Hokkaido) was covered in a blanket of cursed energy.

Advertisement

Rules of the Culling Game

Just as the Culling Game started, the 8 rules for the game were made public to all participants. These rules were meticulously designed by Kenjaku and were made to ensure that the game progresses according to his intentions, even in the absence of a direct game master. The rules include specific timelines for participation, consequences for refusal, and a point system based on killing other players. The rules are as follows:

Sorcerers endowed with abilities through Kenjaku's use of Mahito's Transfiguration ability must participate within 19 days of their cursed techniques' activation at a barrier of their choosing. Failure to comply with Rule 1 or refusal to participate results in cursed technique removal, a process with potentially fatal consequences as the forceful removal may overwhelm the participant's brain. Any non-player entering a colony is considered an active player in the Culling Game. The primary objective is to accumulate the most points, achieved by killing other players. Points represent the value of a player's life, with sorcerers worth 5 points and non-sorcerers worth 1 point. A player accumulating 100 points may add their own rule to the game. The Culling Game must accept additional rules from players, provided they don't have a marked or long-term effect and align with the existing eight rules. If a player's score remains unchanged for 19 days, they are subject to the curse technique removal.

Interestingly, players with 100 points can add one rule of their own to the game. Even with this, however, Kenjaku had bound the original rules in such a way that they prevented direct interference, making the Culling Game a self-governing entity.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 official release details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been officially greenlit, promising to adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga. While details about the production are scarce at the moment, fans can anticipate a release in 2025 at the earliest. Despite controversies surrounding the second season, Studio MAPPA is set to produce the third season, maintaining continuity with the previous seasons.

Advertisement

The Culling Game arc introduces new characters and unfolds significant story developments, promising a season that will likely end on a cliffhanger. As the series continues its success, the anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 builds, leaving fans fervent with a desire for more details as the production progresses.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates on where to watch the upcoming season, and more on Jujutsu Kaisen.