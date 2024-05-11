I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

After Lloyd had a successful day bonding with his other siblings and creating weapons for the upcoming war, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7 will finally see the Assassin’s Guild Arc begin.

With more exciting magic battles and chaos to ensure, don’t miss the upcoming episode and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7: release date and where to watch

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. For international audiences, this translates to a daytime release on Monday, May 13, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on individual time zones.

Viewers in Japan can tune in to watch the episode on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X as soon as it airs on the specified release date. For those outside Japan, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, providing global access to the latest developments in the series.

What to expect in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7?

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7 will be titled I’m Going To Battle Some Assassins, and will likely see Lloyd third female companion after Sylpha and Tao make an entrance. As a member of the assassination guild that was teased in the last episode, Lloyd will likely try to learn her presence erasure magic.

The other members of the assassination guild should also be making their appearance in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7, given that the title talks of more than one assassin. Lloyd will likely easily defeat them and learn of their target in the upcoming episode.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 recap

Titled ‘Sisters, Monsters, Spellbound Swords, and Brothers,’ I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 began as Lloyd trained Shiro the Bearwolf. The episode kicks off with Lloyd showing Slypha his progress in training Shiro the Bearwolf. He explains that Shiro is able to understand basic commands, but struggles with more complex instructions. Desperate for a solution, Lloyd and Slypha decide to seek advice from someone knowledgeable about magic beasts: Alieze de Saloum, Lloyd's sister and the 6th Princess of the Kingdom of Saloum.

Upon arriving at Alieze's tower, they are greeted by a menagerie of animals and magic beasts. Alieze, overjoyed to see her brother, warmly welcomes him with hugs and affection, and attributes her ability to communicate with beasts to the power of love rather than mana. As they discuss her methods, Lloyd realizes that Alieze has been sending mana signals with visual instructions to the beasts, a revelation that leads to a breakthrough in training Shiro. Grateful for her help, Lloyd successfully replicates her technique, earning more affectionate gestures from Alieze and her pets.

In the second half of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6, Lloyd meets with Albert, who intervenes to spare Lloyd from further sword training with Slypha. Albert introduces Lloyd to their brother, Dian de Saloum, the 4th Prince, who expresses interest in Lloyd's enchanted swords. Impressed by Lloyd's skills, Dian eagerly proposes they collaborate on creating a Spellbound Sword. However, their initial attempts are marred by Dian's low-quality mana essence.

Realizing the issue, Lloyd decides to procure better ingredients for the mana essence. He and Slypha register at the adventurer's guild to embark on a dungeon expedition. Even though he attempted to conceal his magic abilities during the assessment, Lloyd achieves an A rank in magic and gets an E rank overall. Sylpha is revealed to be an ex A rank adventurer as well. As accepting dungeon raids required them to have at least one B-rank adventurer, they partner up with Tao, who is an active A rank adventurer.

As they start the dungeon expedition, Dian and Albert discuss the looming threat of war back at the smithy. Just as they despair that Lloyd would not make it back in time for the swords to be useful in the war, Lloyd retrieves the necessary materials and returns. The two princes successfully create a Spellbound Sword and the demonstration reveals its immense power. Dian and Lloyd mass-produce the swords with adjusted attack power for soldiers to use. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 concludes as their day ends, and Lloyd senses a suspicious presence in the garden.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Assassin’s Guild Arc in the I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

