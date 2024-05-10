Hunter x Hunter Chapter 406: Author Hints New Outing; Deets Here

Hunter x Hunter manga has been under a long cycle of breaks and comebacks. But this week, after a very long break, the manga's fans will rejoice to know that creator Yoshihiro Togashi hints at the long-awaited return of the beloved series. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about Hunter x Hunter Chapter 406.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 406: Return hint announcement

Fans got really excited when Yoshihiro Togashi, who doesn't post on social media a lot, shared some pictures of him working on Hunter x Hunter. As soon as the post was put out, the fans started guessing and feeling hopeful that Chapter 406 would be coming to the screens very soon.

You can catch up with the new tweet on Twitter, now X, right here:

Update on the manga

It was earlier revealed that work on Chapter 405 was already done, as per Comicbook. And this new tweet confirms that this chapter is ready to be out, only so that the artist is back to working on the next outing. However, it should be noted that it is only speculation that the work has been completed.

The manga's ongoing Succession Contest arc left off at Chapter 400 in 2022. While fans eagerly await further developments, including a release date, Togashi's health remains a concern, given his history of health issues. Stay tuned for updates on the beloved series and Togashi's well-being.

For anyone who wants to catch up on Hunter x Hunter, you can watch the anime on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu. And if you prefer reading the manga, you can find it online on sites like Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

It will be some time until the final update on the release window will be added to the public domain. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

