Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 Delayed: New Release Date Confirmed After Break

Fans of Kaiju No. 8 have been eagerly awaiting the release of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107, but excitement turned to disappointment on May 10 when a short compilation chapter was released instead. However, fear not, as the release date for the next main story chapter has been confirmed.

To find out when Chapter 107 will hit the shelves and dive back into the gripping world of Kaiju No. 8, keep reading.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107: new release date and where to read

Originally scheduled for release on Friday, May 10, 2024, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107's publication was instead replaced by an illustration compilation release. According to MANGAPlus, the next main story chapter will be available on May 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Thursday, May 23 for most international fans. Keep in mind that the exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 on official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans should bear in mind that while both Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and last three chapters of the series, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 brief recap

In Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106, titled ‘Mind, technique and body to the max!,’ Kafka unleashed the Troop Style, Hand-to-Hand Combat against Kaiju No. 9, hoping to prevail. However, despite his powerful blows wreaking havoc around them, Kaiju No. 9 remained seemingly unfazed. Officers watching the battle noted the ineffectiveness of Troop Style due to Kaiju No. 9 possessing Isao's memories.

As the battle continued, Kaiju No. 9 began mirroring Kafka's moves as it exploited Isao's mastery of Troop Style to predict Kafka's actions accurately. Flashbacks reveal Soshiro warning Kafka against solely relying on Troop Style. To counter, Soshiro imparts a variant form of the Troop Style called the Hoshina Style. In the present, Kafka surprises Kaiju No. 9 with the Hoshina-infused Troop Style, culminating in a decisive strike.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the fight against Kaiju in the Kaiju No. 8 manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

