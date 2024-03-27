Kagurabachi Chapter 27: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira activated his Enchanted Blade, Enten, remotely to scout Rakuzaichi's vault before the auction. As Chihiro and his companions now set out to embark on their mission, what awaits them within the confines of the bustling auction house? Find out in Kagurabachi Chapter 27, so keep reading to learn the release details, where to read the chapter, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 27: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 27 will debut in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18 on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, due to individual time zone differences, most international readers can enjoy the chapter earlier on March 31, 2024.

Global fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 27 digitally on various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MangaPlus website, the MangaPlus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site. However, while these platforms offer the first and latest three chapters for free, a subscription is required on the Shonen Jump+ app to access the entire series.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 27

In Kagurabachi Chapter 27, the focus will likely shift to the highly anticipated Rakuzaichi auction, where the coveted Enten and Shinuchi Enchanted Blades are listed as merchandise. As Chihiro and his companions navigate the bustling event, Chihiro's main objective will be to find a way to retrieve the blades from the vault before the auction begins. This may involve him strategizing and searching for an infiltration route to access the vault discreetly.

Amidst the auction preparations, new characters are expected to debut, potentially including a member of the Hishaku organization. Their introduction could complicate matters for our protagonists in the unfolding events, introducing new dynamics and challenges for Chihiro and his allies to navigate. With the stage set for a high-stakes confrontation, Chapter 27 promises to deliver an exciting continuation to the unfolding storyline of Kagurabachi.

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 recap

In Kagurabachi Chapter 26, Confidence, Tafuku and Hiyuki dine together. Tafuku contemplates defeating Chihiro while enjoying spaghetti. Tafuku suddenly remembers Enten's enlistment in the Rakuzaichi auction and shows Hiyuki the notification. Hiyuki is puzzled, questioning if Chihiro would trade the blade for money, but Tafuku believes otherwise.

Meanwhile, Chihiro, Shiba, Hakuri, and others are en route to the Rakuzaichi auction. Chihiro expresses his intention to scout the vault using Enten's unique abilities. He discusses hypotheses about the vault's location and realizes he needs to narrow down the options.

Chihiro reveals Enten's side effect, allowing him to use the blade for scouting by imbuing it with his Spirit Energy. Through this, he remotely activates Enten's manifestation, a goldfish, to scout the surroundings.

Hakuri apologizes for being a burden, but Chihiro credits him for giving him the confidence to let go of his blade. Chihiro establishes contact with Enten, and a mini black goldfish emerges from the blade to scout the vault. Chihiro spots Kyora Sazanami inside, admiring another Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi. Sensing something, Kyora looks around, but the goldfish hides.

Kyora acknowledges Chihiro's strategic nature and looks forward to his next move. Meanwhile, two individuals discuss the upcoming auction's madness, revealing that the Enchanted Blades won't appear until nighttime. Kagurabachi Chapter 26 ends with a crowd gathering outside the auction building.

