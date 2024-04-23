Kengan Omega Chapter 258: Shen Wulong To Give Up On Ohma And Ryuki; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Kazuo appears to have agreed to participate in Shen Wulong's questionable plan in exchange for Ohma and Ryuki's being spared. However, judging by Kazuo's reaction, it's unclear whether this is positive or negative. What could Wulong be planning? Fans can find out in Kengan Omega Chapter 258, so keep reading to discover the release date and more details.

Kengan Omega Chapter 258: Release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 258 is set to release on April 25, 2024, at noon JST, following the manga's weekly schedule, as confirmed by Comikey. International readers can expect the release around the same time, depending on their time zone.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 258 and stay updated with the series, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. Subscription fees may apply, but these platforms offer high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 258

In Kengan Omega Chapter 258, Kure Raian could potentially encounter Gilbert Wu, escalating into a battle that could shape the power dynamics within the Westward Faction. Meanwhile, Kazuo's mysterious task for Shen Wulong might involve further exploration of Shen's unorthodox plans or assisting him in a different capacity.

Given his reaction, this task likely pushes Kazuo into morally ambiguous territory, though what it entails is yet to be seen. As for Ohma and Ryuki, it is uncertain whether Kazuo will inform them of Shen's plan for them in Kengan Omega Chapter 258.

Kengan Omega Chapter 257 recap

In Kengan Omega Chapter 257, titled Forget It, the narrative delves deeper into Shen Wulong's ambitious plans for Ohma and Ryuki. The chapter resumes at the bar, where Shen explains his radical proposal to Kazuo. Shen's ultimate goal involves separating his consciousness, away from the ‘other’ within him, dubbed Tiger. He plans to transfer half of his brain to Ryuki and Tiger’s half to Ohma. This brain transplantation concept aims to grant both fighters access to Shen's immense martial prowess by utilizing the clones.

Kazuo vehemently opposes Shen's plan, citing the impossibility of such a procedure being successful even with modern medical practices. Shen remains undeterred, revealing his faith in future medical advancements and proposing temporary solutions like teaching Ohma and Ryuki Yogic Breathing to prolong their lives.

Kazuo's frustration peaks as he confronts Shen about the morality of his actions. He asks about Ohma and Ryuki’s fate should a procedure ever be possible, and Shen seems to only just realize this would mean the two would die. Upon Kazuo’s continued questioning, Shen gives it a quick revaluation before deciding to scrap the plan on one condition on Kazuo’s behalf.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of Willem Wu's encounter with Kure Raian takes place in Kengan Omega Chapter 257. As the Westward Faction's cleanup team arrives to clean up the blood and bodies, Gilbert Wu expresses grief over Willem’s loss. As he discusses the incident with a subordinate, he reveals his knowledge of Raian's involvement. He subsequently orders his subordinates to locate him.

Kengan Omega Chapter 257 concludes with Shen carrying a drunk Narushima Joji out while bidding Kazuo farewell. Kazuo is now grappling with the weight of his decision but recognizes that this may well save Ohma and Ryuki.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

