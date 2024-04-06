From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair

In anime, where there is an abundance of fantastical realms and enthralling characters, few figures capture the imagination quite like the long-haired protagonists who grace the screen. Whether they're portrayed as brooding loners or charming princes, these characters possess a certain allure that transcends conventional gender norms and entertains audiences of all backgrounds.

With an air of mystique and elegance, they often become the focal point of romance, adventure, and drama due to their charismatic personalities and striking appearances. From the ethereal beauty of a bishōnen to the rugged charm of a warrior, the appeal of long-haired anime characters knows no bounds. Here are ten such anime characters with long hair that we think are amazing.

10. Gajeel Redfox – Fairy Tail

Gajeel Redfox, an Iron Dragon Slayer from Fairy Tail, breaks the mold of the typical charming and long haired hero. With a penchant for devouring metal and a soft spot for cats, he's as unique as they come. Loyalty defines him, yet his ferocity in battle knows no bounds—he'll eliminate anyone, friend or foe, to secure victory. Hailing from 400 years in the past, Gajeel's mission is to aid in the defeat of Acnologia, and displays a remarkable blend of strength, will, and unexpected charm.

9. Shana – Shakugan no Shana

A fierry little girl with a heart of gold, Shana is a typical tsundere. Hailed as the Flame-Haired Burning-Eyed Hunter in Shakugan no Shana, she is initially cold and focused solely on her duty to destroy Crimson Denizens. Luckily, the girl gradually opens up, especially to Yuji Sakai, her Mystes. Shana's obsession with melon bread is legendary, something that puts her softer side on display when she’s not in battle or a training session, and makes fans crave for them too.

8. Nejire Hado – My Hero Academia

Nejire Hado, a student in Class 3-A at U.A. High School and a member of The Big 3, easily stands out with her fair skin, periwinkle hair, and curious blue eyes. An outgoing and cheerful teenager, Nejire's kindness and curiosity shine through, earning her the affection of her peers. Her mastery over her Quirk, Wave Motion, allows her to generate powerful spiral shockwaves for both offense and support, making her a formidable hero-in-training with impressive abilities and potential.

7. Undertaker – Black Butler

Undertaker is a character that has remain shrouded in mystery from his initial appearance. Serving as an informant to Ciel Phantomhive, his allegiance has always been ambiguous. His long, white hair obscures much of his face, adding to this eerie allure. When finally revealed, fans are astounded by his beauty, something that juxtaposed against his unsettling manner. With piercing green eyes and a gruesome scar, Undertaker is surely the perfect blend of allure and creepiness.

6. Shiro – No Game No Life

Shiro is one of the co-protagonists of No Game No Life. A girl wonder, she, along with her step-brother Sora, is the gaming genius behind the formidable duo known as Blank. Her young age doesn’t stop her as she possesses extraordinary intelligence and strategic ability, excelling in games of logic and problem-solving. While she struggles with understanding emotions, Shiro's bond with Sora is untiring, and the two rely on each other to navigate Disboard’s challenges.

5. Akame – Akame Ga Kill

Akame, also known as Akame of the Demon Sword Murasame, is the titular character of Akame ga Kill! and a beauty deadlier than nightshade. With her stoic demeanor and lethal skills, she serves as a skilled assassin in the revolutionary group Night Raid. Her calm exterior hides her deep concern for her comrades, and she often struggles with the loss of those close to her. She was trained from a young age, and today wields the deadly sword Kiku-Ichimonji, capable of inflicting fatal wounds with one cut.

4. Kenshin Himura – Rurouni Kenshin

Kenshin Himura is, till date, a cherished character long after Rurouni Kenshin's conclusion. Renowned for his valor, skill with a sword, and indomitable spirit, this wandering samurai commands respect. His fiery red ponytail and the iconic scar on his left cheek show off his skill as a seasoned warrior. Yet beneath this exterior lies a gentle soul, valuing all life dearly. The stark dichotomy between his appearance and his compassionate nature makes him a truly enrapturing protagonist.

3. Treyni – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Treyni, an ethereal figure with flowing green hair and piercing blue eyes, is a character that exudes both beauty and grace. As the overseer of the forest, she maintains a dignified conduct and is very intelligent. However, beneath this composed exterior lies a playful and emotional side, particularly evident in her interactions with her master, Ramiris. Treyni's past as a refugee has instilled in her a deep empathy for others' suffering, driving her to offer aid and protection to those in need within the Jura Forest.

2. Sesshomaru – Inuyasha

Sesshomaru, the perplexing yet charming demon lord from Inuyasha, has always managed to capture fans' hearts with his stunning appearance and complex personality. With his long white hair and icy demeanor, he simply oozes mystery and power. His cold exterior aside, however, Sesshomaru's unexpected displays of affection towards Rin and loyalty to his subordinate Jaken make him that much more appealing. His intriguing combination of beauty and complexity often makes up for his relatively excessive pride.

1. Byakuya Kuchiki – Bleach

Byakuya Kuchiki, leader of the 6th division of the Gotei 13 in Bleach, is a figure of admiration, his captivating looks drawing both male and female admirers. With slate-gray eyes and long, black hair adorned with intricate white headpieces, he typifies nobility and elegance in strength. He often portrays a stoic, aloof personality, but deep down harbors deep feelings for his family and friends. His adherence to law and order is unwavering, yet he learns the value of compassion and flexibility through his relationships, particularly with his beloved sister, Rukia.

