Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

Anime, a medium that relies heavily on visuals, frequently showcases characters with exceptional powers, even those who succeed despite being visually impaired. Those who accept and overcome their blindness in anime are truly inspiring examples of resilience and strength.

While compiling a list of blind anime characters, it became apparent that many anime characters initially perceived as blind actually possess alternative forms of magical sight or mystical abilities. However, even among those with altered sight, the ones that made the cut are truly remarkable. Here are our top ten badass blind anime characters who remind us that true power lies within.

10. N’Doul – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

Among the many blind anime characters, N'Doul from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one that truly shines. With his extraordinary senses, particularly his acute hearing, and his stand named Geb, which takes the form of water and can slice anything it touches, he proves to be an honorable, if only minor, antagonist in the series. N'Doul's loyalty to Dio Brando and his ultimate sacrifice are markers of the depth to his character, ones that made him quite memorable.

9. Uzu Sanageyama – Kill La Kill

As an anime with theatrical characters with chaotic personalities, Uzu Sanageyama fits Kill la Kill all too well. After his defeat by Ryuko Matoi, he underwent a complete personality change, going from boisterous and condescending to being humble and determined. He chooses to sew his eyes shut after this defeat, thinking his reliance on sight was the cause of his defeat, and surprisingly, during their rematch, his decision pays off as he defeats Ryuko.

8. Hyakkimaru – Dororo

Hyakkimaru of Dororo may lack conventional sight, but his extraordinary ability to perceive souls and sense danger makes him an incredible warrior. Born as a child that had various parts of his body stolen due to a demonic sacrifice, Hyakkimaru grew up training himself to get them back. He is both ruthless and efficient, traveling all over Japan in his half-state to battle demons and enemies alike, all in an attempt to return to being whole once more.

7. Okada Nizou – Gintama

Nizou Okada is a blind assassin who is a master of the quick-draw sword technique (iaijutsu) in Gintama. Nizou doesn’t let his lack of sight stop him, as he relies on his sense of smell for direction and tracking. His keen intuition and sharp senses allow him to perceive threats others might overlook, making his adaptability and resourcefulness in combat unparalleled. Even when being modified by the powerful Benizakura sword, Nizou displayed a strong sense of self.

6. Ryo Shimazaki – Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a world where supernatural powers run rampant, and Ryo Shimazaki defies the odds as one of the strongest characters in it despite his blindness. His Extrasensory Perception grants him a heightened awareness surpassing sight, and his evolved ability, the Mind's Eye, makes him nearly invincible in combat. Even when faced with surprise attacks, Ryo's psychic ability, telepathy and teleportation powers render him a force to be reckoned with.

5. Kaname Tousen – Bleach

Kaname Tousen, the double-crossing Shinigami, was a former captain of the 9th division of the Gotei 13, known for his pacifist ideals and ability to sense others despite his blindness. His skill set allowed him to compete evenly with intimidating opponents. His lack of sight aside, his Zanpakuto granted him sound-based abilities and a Bankai that nullified all senses within its dome. Tousen's mastery of swordsmanship made him formidable, even if his regained sight led to moments of arrogance.

4. Gyomei Himejima – Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has a captivating array of characters, amongst which the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima is one known for his remarkable strength and persistence. A blind man who often sheds tears, matching the gentle giant stereotype, Gyomei’s towering presence belies a gentle nature that is compassionate towards others. He demonstrates unwavering dedication to his principles, akin to stone, and possesses a keen ability to inspire trust among his peers.

3. Admiral Fujitora – One Piece

Admiral Fujitora, also known as Issho, is a compassionate and upright man from One Piece who blinded himself after becoming tired of seeing all the evil in the world. This doesn’t make him any weaker however, as Fujitora's exceptional battle skills remain unmatched. His ‘mind's eye’ allows him to visualize auras, while his mastery of Observation Haki enables him to sense danger and predict attacks. Moreover, his ability to manipulate gravity renders him a challenging opponent, capable of wielding immense power effortlessly.

2. Komugi – Hunter x Hunter

Komugi from Hunter x Hunter was the World Gungi Champion who thrived in the competitive world with or without her blindness. She was unmatched in skill and strategic brilliance when it cam to the game, but her innocence and heart were so pure they touched even the disastrous Chimera Ant Meruem, a seemingly impossible villain in the anime. Komugi's steadfast courage and indomitable spirit make her a standout character, proving that true strength comes from within.

1. Toph Beifong – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Toph Beifong, a sassy young Earthbending master, is a classic model of ambition, genius and originality. Her lack of sight has not once held her back; she learnt Earthbending as a child after running away from her overbearing parents, became champion of an underground Earthbending fighting ring, is the youngest and most powerful Earthbending master to ever live (apart from the Avatar), and invented a new bending form all on her own – not to mention the fact that this little blind achieved all of this by age 12. Talented is an understatement when describing Toph Beifong, one of the most beloved characters from the Avatar series.

