From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

Orange hair is undeniably an iconic look for anime characters. Whether it's a dazzling hue that defies reality or a more subdued shade reminiscent of autumn leaves, orange hair adds a distinct flair to any character's design. Orange-haired characters in anime often possess vibrant personalities and diverse backgrounds. From fierce warriors to gentle souls, their hair color often reflects their uniqueness within their respective storylines. Find out about our top 10 anime characters with orange hair here!

10. Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero

Raphtalia is the main heroine and deuteragonist of The Rising of the Shield Hero series. Initially bought as a slave, she forms a deep bond with Naofumi Iwatani, the Shield Hero. Getting past her traumatic past and overcoming her fears and trauma, she grows into a powerful swordswoman under Naofumi's care. Raphtalia becomes a skilled warrior, wielding magic and mastering techniques like Illusion Sword and Ying Yang Blade, displaying both physical prowess and emotional adaptability.

9. Kagura – Gintama

Kagura, one of the protagonists in Gintama, is a spirited member of the Yorozuya, boasting a lineage tied to the formidable Yato Tribe. Despite her lineage, she shuns her warrior heritage, yearning for a conventional life. Despite her rough exterior, she harbors a softer side, relishing in simple pleasures like food and nurturing instincts. Kagura’s latent abilities, fueled by her Yato bloodline, surface in dire situations, transforming her into a challenging force, albeit with risks of losing control. She wields a parasol both as a sunshield and as a weapon.

8. Misty – Pokémon Series

Misty, also known as Kasumi in Japanese, is an aspiring Water Pokémon Master and former traveling companion of Ash. As the Gym Leader of Cerulean Gym, she specializes in Water-type Pokémon, striving to hone her skills. Despite her initial short temper, Misty exhibits maturity and kindness as she journeys through regions, often restraining Brock's flirtatious behavior. She aims to become a world-class trainer, reflecting her dedication through her well-trained Pokémon.

7. Edward Wong – Cowboy Bebop

Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, also known as Radical Edward, is a 13-year-old demented genius from Cowboy Bebop. Living alone on Earth, she encounters the Bebop crew during a case involving a hacked Kill Sat. Eccentric, resourceful, and extremely intelligent, Ed joins the crew after helping them. She exhibits quirky behavior, often speaking in third person and engaging in childlike antics. Regardless of this, she displays remarkable intelligence, showcased by her skills in hacking and chess.

6. Yuuki Asuna – Sword Art Online Series

Yuuki Asuna, known as Asuna in Sword Art Online (SAO), ALfheim Online (ALO), and Project Alicization, is the main heroine of the series. As the sub-leader of the Knights of the Blood guild in SAO, her rapier skills earned her the moniker The Flash. A determined and caring individual, Asuna’s not hesitant to challenge authority or take matters into her own hands, yet she's deeply affected by emotions.

5. Emma – The Promised Neverland

Emma, the spirited protagonist of The Promised Neverland, faces the impossible – saving her family from a world of monsters. Her determination to escape with her comrades remains unwavering throughout the series, and her optimism drives her to envision a world where no one suffers the fate of Conny, one of her sisters. She balances her athleticism with a nurturing persona, earning her the role of a beloved elder sister among her peers.

4. Hinata Shoyo – Haikyuu!!

Hinata Shoyo, the main protagonist of the Haikyū!! series, is a dynamic character known for his cheerful demeanor and boundless energy. Hinata's simple-mindedness belies his keen observation skills and empathetic nature, endearing him to teammates and opponents alike. With his bubbly exterior, he approaches volleyball with intense determination, continuously striving to improve despite setbacks. While initially prone to nervousness and clumsiness, he matures over time, learning to handle pressure and excel on the court.

3. Pain/Nagato – Naruto Series

Nagato, also known as Pain, hailed from Amegakure and descended from the Uzumaki clan. A former idealist, he co-founded Akatsuki with Yahiko and Konan, aiming to establish peace. However, after Yahiko's death, he became Pain, leading Akatsuki with an iron fist. Sensitive and empathetic, Nagato's strength lay in his deep understanding of pain. He adopted a ruthless approach, believing in sacrificing lives for a greater good. Despite his power, Nagato's ultimate goal was peace, albeit through extreme means.

2. Nami – One Piece

Nami, also known as the Cat Burglar, is the skilled navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates and a Senior Officer of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Adopted sister to Nojiko, she joined the crew during the Orange Town Arc, initially seeking to rob them to free her village from the Arlong Pirates. However, after the Straw Hats defeated Arlong, she joined them wholeheartedly. Her dream is to map the entire world. With bounties rising due to her exploits, she's a force to be reckoned with.

1. Kurosaki Ichigo – Bleach

Kurosaki Ichigo is a Human who also serves as a Substitute Shinigami. Despite his orange hair, he's a diligent student, ranked 23rd in his year, working hard to overcome stereotypes. He dislikes anything involving money for unseen services and has trouble with faces and names. Ichigo exhibits exceptional agility, strength, and speed, mastering advanced techniques in a fraction of the time it takes others. In combat, Ichigo seeks revenge for cruelty and values winning honorably.

