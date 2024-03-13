Mission Yozakura Family Anime: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot & More to Know

The highly anticipated Mission Yozakura Family anime has recently made waves with the release of a new trailer, offering fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the series. The trailer, which premiered on March 10, 2024, not only gives viewers a glimpse of the animation style but also treats them to a preview of the opening theme song. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the new anime.

Mission Yozakura Family Trailer

Releasing this week, the new Mission Yozakura Family anime trailer has thrilled fans worldwide. It showcases stunning animation and lively characters, receiving praise for its visuals and soundtrack. You can check out the new trailer right here:

As reported by AnimeHunch, even the team of Mission Yozakura Family was happy for the new release. Expressing their excitement about contributing to the anime, Ikimono-gakari shared their thoughts on the project, stating, "I am extremely honored to stand at the starting line of the television anime series Mission: Yozakura Family in the form of a theme song."

They further emphasized their commitment to creating a song that captures the essence of the Yozakura family's unique dynamics, promising an enthusiastic and out-of-the-box track that will resonate with fans.

Mission Yozakura Family: Release Date & More to Know

Set to premiere on April 7, 2024, Mission Yozakura Family follows the story of the Yozakura family, known for their unconventional lifestyle and extraordinary abilities. The cast includes talented voice actors such as Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, and many more bringing the characters to life.

Behind the scenes, Silver Link is tasked with animating the series, while Mirai Minato takes on the role of director, ensuring that the story unfolds seamlessly on screen. Mizuki Takahashi oversees character design and serves as the chief animation director, while Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki compose the captivating.

At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.