Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 14: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Mushoku Tensei season 2 came back with its second cour on 8th April. Episode 13 of the second season, which was also the first episode of the season’s second cour was a massive success as it began the light novel series’ Newlyweds Arc. The journey of Rudeus and Sylphie’s married life has just begun and will continue in the 14th episode of the season as well.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14 release date, streaming details, and more

The 14th episode of season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is coming out on 15th April, 2024, Monday, at 12 p.m. JST. Due to zonal differences, the anime will be released in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. International fans will be able to stream this and all the other episodes on Crunchyroll with subscription. Fans residing in South-East Asia will be able to watch the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The 14th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is titled Wedding Reception, which kind of gives away the plot. The last episode showed us Rudeus buying a house for himself and Sylphie and the upcoming episode will finally show us their wedding. This is the moment that a lot of fans have been waiting for as the lovebirds will finally tie the knot. Rudeus’ siblings Aissha and Norm Greyrat as well as Ruijerd, Elinalise and other characters are also expected to return in the upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 recap

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 began with Rudeus’ friends including Cliff, Zanoba and others asking him why he was in such a good mood which made him reveal the fact that his illness has been cured and that he could not help but thank that somebody who helped him, which was Sylphie.

Later, Rudeus is worried as even though he told Sylphie that he would marry her, he did not know how to begin the preparations. Cliff then advised him to buy a house for themselves, where they can live after their wedding. After contacting a real estate agency, Rudeus is able to find a mansion within his budget, but the catch is the house is haunted. Along with Cliff and Zanoba, our protagonist went inside the mansion to get rid of the ghosts and monsters. They came across a ghost-like doll at midnight which turned out to be controlled by magic. Zanoba took the doll to inspect it and told Rudeus to not tell anyone about the encounter. Later, Rudeus brought Sylphie to the house after renovating it.

