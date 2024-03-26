My Hero Academia: Why Is The Final Exam Arc Important? Explained

If you are watching the My Hero Academia anime or reading Horikoshi’s manga, you might have come across the Final Exams arc, which is the fifth major arc in the first part of the story- U.A. Beginnings Saga. Even though it is not as dangerous and high-stakes like the USJ or Hero Killer arcs, its importance in the storyline cannot be overlooked. Not only does the short arc test the abilities of the students of class 1-A and how they can hold up against their powerful teachers, but it also has a bone-chilling ending involving the villain Shigaraki.

The Final Exams arc put the spotlight on all students and teachers

The final exam for UA students comprises a written exam and a practical exam where the students are paired up in groups of two and have to face off against one teacher of the UA. This tests their overall ability as well as how well they can perform while facing an opponent who is stronger than they are. But most importantly, it teaches them how to be a team player and fight strategically.

The arc helps us see exactly how powerful the teachers of UA are as even with added handicaps, they are formidable opponents for the students. However, the battles also show us how the students are being prepared to become heroes as they team up and come up with strategies to fight their teachers. Some of these fights, especially Yaoyorozu and Todoroki vs. Aizawa, Ojiro and Iida vs. Power Loader, Asui and Tokoyami vs. Ectoplasm, Jiro and Koda vs. Present Mic, and Uraraka and Ayoyama vs. Thirteen. All of these students pass the exams while the others fail. But another pair’s exam proved to be the most important part of the arc, which was Midorima and Bakugou vs. All Might.

Simply put, All Might was extremely overpowering for the two students to handle, especially because Bakugou was adamant about not working with Midorima, even with the threat of failing the exam hanging above his neck. He also pushes himself too far, endangering his life in the process, which turns out to be foreshadowing for the future. But ultimately, the students are able to come up with a successful escape plan which means they barely manage to pass, even though Midoriya has to carry Bakugou’s unconscious body back.

The terrifying ending to the arc was fitting

The Midoriya and Bakugou vs. All Might battle was truly epic and was a great way to end the arc that was all about testing the strengths of students and team-building. However, the world of My Hero Academia is not that easy and we finally got a glimpse of Shigaraki, the terrifying villain at the end of the Final Exam arc, which was also the end of the second season in the anime.

Set after the final exams, the last episode of the second season shows the students roaming around in a mall. This is where Midoriya runs into Shigaraki. The creepy villain puts his hand around Midoriya’s throat who cannot do much in the situation as that might endanger the public. This is surely one of the most vulnerable Midoriya has ever been in front of a villain.

The Final Exams arc also gives us a look into All For One, who is the most terrifying overarching villain of the entire story. It’s a foreshadowing as he becomes one of the most integral parts of the upcoming arcs. We also get our first looks of Dabi and Toga in this arc. All in all, though lacking in important fights against villains, the arc surely has an impact on the storyline that the audience sees later in the series.

