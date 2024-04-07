One Piece: What Is The Red Line? Explored

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece series features an entangled world with numerous locations, including the Red Line, a massive continent separating the four seas. The Red Line is home to important sites like Reverse Mountain and the World Government's capital city, Mary Geoise's "Holy Land." However, its history remains unknown, and it was revealed to be the former homeland of the Lunarians, a mysterious race linked to Joy Boy and hostile to the World Government. This has sparked speculation among One Piece fans.

What is the Red Line?

As its name implies, the Red Line is made of reddish mineral. It is said to go 10,000 meters deep from the surface of the sea to Fish-Man Island at the ocean floor. At the same time, the top of the Red Line is high enough above sea level to be considered impassable.

The Red Line is also indestructible, even the power of the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, which can repel anything at the speed of light, cannot break through it. Additionally, the Red Line is like a group of islands connected together. The Red Line that crosses the Grand Line has its own Summer, Winter, Spring, and Fall islands.

Despite the continent's seemingly impossible crossing of the seas or Grand Line sections, certain pass points allow ships and crews to cross between the Blues. These include climbing Reverse Mountain, a route used by pirates, gaining permission from the World Government to pass through Mary Geoise, and coating their ship to submerge down Fish-Man Island. This allows them to reach a tiny hole at the bottom of the Red Line, which links Paradise and the New World. However, this route requires leaving their ship behind and acquiring a new one.

The Red Line is difficult to navigate without an entrance. Fisher Tiger, a member of Germa 66, managed to climb to the top with his bare hands to attack Mary Geoise. The Red Line was once inhabited by a Land of Gods with black feathery wings, dark skin, white hair, and the ability to generate flames. This race is believed to be extinct, with its only known living member being King. Germa 66's amphibious snail ships allowed them to climb over the Red Line.

The capital city of the World Government, Mary Geoise is located atop the Red Line at the halfway point of the Grand Line where the Red Line and the Grand Line cross. It is directly above Fish-Man Island, which is located in an underwater passageway that cuts through the Red Line.

At each side of the Grand Line, at the base of the Red Line, directly below Mary Geoise, is the Red Port, which has special lifts called Bondolas that reach Mary Geoise and allow those who were granted access to cross the Red Line to pass though Mary Geoise.

On the exact opposite side of the world from Mary Geoise is Reverse Mountain, where water from the four Blues flows up the mountain and down into the first half of the Grand Line. The Twin Cape is at the base of the mountain.

Is the Red Line’s destruction the key to freeing the One Piece world?

One fan theory became famous around 2017 on various platforms like Reddit and YouTube which speculates that the endgame of One Piece would include the destruction of the Red Line.

The theory further states that the Red Line would be destroyed for it would solve a lot of problems and fulfill the ambitions of numerous main characters Sanji will finally be able to find the All Blue as the Red Line will get destroyed and the division it created in the Blue Sea will also get destroyed.

As a result of Red Line's destruction, Brook will reunite with Laboon, Frankie would be the shipwright with a ship that has sailed around the world, and the Mary Geoise will also be destroyed along with the Red Line with it will fall down the rule and authority of the Celestial Dragons. This would also mean that Fishman Island to return to the surface meaning that Madame Sharly's vision might come true. Besides this, Nami will be able to map the entire world.

As far as Luffy is concerned, his definition of becoming the Pirate King is becoming the person with the most freedom in the world and the Red Line is an obstacle to freedom as it poses a border limiting where one can go so destroying it the not just Luffy, but also the world will become freer. With the Red Line's fall and no divisions in the Blue Sea, the world would become One Piece, and the story would come full circle.

