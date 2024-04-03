Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2, titled The Mischievous Wolf and a Joke in Poor Taste, is set to be released on TV Tokyo on April 9, 2024. The episode follows Kraft Lawrence, a lonely merchant, who meets the Goddess of Harvest, Holo, in a pagan village. After a deal, they embark on a new adventure. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles.

Spice and Wolf is a Japanese light novel series written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Jū Ayakura. ASCII Media Works has published 24 volumes since February 2006 under their Dengeki Bunko imprint.

Release date and where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2

According to the anime's official site, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 1:30 am JST.

Due to varying time zones, global audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following time;

Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 8 - 11 am

Central Standard Time Monday, April 8 - 1 pm

Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 8 - 2 pm

Brazil Standard Time Monday, April 8 - 3 pm

British Summer Time Monday, April 8 - 7 pm

Central European Summer Time Monday, April 8 - 8 pm

Indian Standard Time Monday, April 8 - 11:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 9 - 2 am

Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 9 - 4:30 am

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 can be streamed globally on the Crunchyroll platform, except in a few Asian countries. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected regions in Asia can watch the episode on Netflix.

Episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

Spice and Wolf is a story about Kraft Lawrence, a 25-year-old traveling merchant who aims to start his own shop after seven years of traveling. He encounters a wolf-deity named Holo, who is over 600 years old and takes the form of a 15-year-old girl. Holo is the town's goddess of harvest and has been blessed with good wheat harvests for many years.

However, she experiences isolation and disillusionment due to the townpeople's shift away from her protection and their methods of increasing the harvest. Holo is hurt by the townpeople forgetting her promise to a farmer and their criticism of her as a fickle god. She wants to return to her homeland, Yoitsu, and travel to see how the world has changed.

She negotiates with Lawrence to take Holo with him, and her wisdom helps increase his profits while drawing unwanted attention from the Church. Holo's true nature also draws unwanted attention from the Church.

Episode 1 introduces the legend of the Fox God, who promised to protect the villagers' wheat. However, when the harvest was poor, the villagers accused the wolf of eating all the wheat. Every year, the villagers try to catch the wolf sleeping in the last bundle of wheat to ensure a good harvest. The episode then shifts to Kraft Lawrence, a lonely merchant, who encounters a knight who informs him about possible pagan activities in a nearby village.

Lawrence attends the harvest festival, where his childhood friend Yarei represents Holo, the Goddess of Harvest. The village chief believes the village will see prosperity in the future. At night, Lawrence finds a girl sleeping, who reveals she is Holo. Kraft Lawrence refuses to believe her, and she partially returns to her wolf form in exchange for wheat. Bewildered, Lawrence returns to the village, where Yarei invites him for a drink and they chat for a while.

Kraft meets the wolf girl Holo again and learns she wants to go to her homeland in the north. The next day, the traveling merchant allows Holo to accompany him, promising good luck to his business. The light-hearted episode ends with the sun beaming and the enigmatic duo leaving the pagan village.

Based on the original light novel, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 will likely show Holo and Lawrence taking shelter at a nearby church due to rain.The episode may also reveal more details about Holo's connection to wheat. At the same time, fans can expect a new character, Zheren, to be introduced in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2.

