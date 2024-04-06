Oshi No Ko Chapter 145: How Is Tsukuyomi Connected To Sarina And Gorou? Explored

The article has spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 145

Akasaka’s popular manga, Oshi no Ko, just reached a pivotal point in the 145th chapter. In it, the mysterious character Tsukuyomi finally made her acting debut in the film titled 15 Years of Lies. But more importantly, the fans got to know Tsukuyomi’s real identity and her connection to Aqua and Ruby from their previous lives when they were Sarina and Gorou.

What happened in Oshi no Ko chapter 145?

In the previous chapter, the readers saw Tsukuyomi make a return after Ruby complimented Melt on his interpretation of the doctor’s role. This return hinted that Tsukuyomi might be making her acting debut soon. The 145th chapter, which was titled Children, showed us that Tsukuyumi was finally making her acting debut in the movie 15 Years of Lies, and she was going to portray the child versions of both Aqua and Ruby.

At first, Ruby was not very impressed with her acting as Ruby’s childhood self, as she thought she used to be much more mature than Tsukuyomi was portraying her as. After that, when Tsukuyomi and Ruby were acting together in a scene as young Ruby and Ai, Ruby picked Tsukuyomi up and suddenly had a vision from her past self, which foreshadowed a connection between the girl and the twins’ past.

When Tsukuyomi portrayed Aqua, everyone, including Kana, thought that she was acting too cute for the role, as they thought Aqua was quite mature and prodigious in his childhood. But later, we saw both Kana and Ruby starting to dote on Tsukuyomi because she bore a striking resemblance to Aqua’s younger self. After Aqua also joined them, the manga showed us Tsukuyomi’s backstory and her connection to the twins.

Who was Tsukuyomi in the twins’ past lives?

It turns out that in Aqua and Ruby’s past lives, when they were Gorou and Sarina, Tsukuyomi used to be a crow. When Sarina was in the hospital getting treatment, she found an injured crow and asked Doctor Gorou Amamiya to treat the bird. Even though he had no veterinarian training, Gorou helped the crow, and the two of them took care of it until the bird could fly again. Once the crow was better, Gorou and Sarina set the bird free. But the bird kept coming back to Sarina’s bedside in the hospital until she passed away from her illness.

After that, the manga came back to the present, and we saw Tsukuyomi reminiscing about the twins and thinking about how she might have portrayed them a little too childishly, as she has always seen them as cute kids. This also means that Tukuyomi has been keeping an eye on Aqua and Ruby since they were born and is well aware of their past identities. A lot of people had different theories about who Tsukuyomi might be and what her connection to the twins really is. But as it turns out, her connection to Ruby and Aqua is pretty wholesome, and she still sees them as children as she watches them grow up.

