Oshi No Ko Season 2: New Teaser Visual And July 2024 Release Unveiled At Anime Japan 2024

Oshi No Ko season 2 has been announced for July 2024, featuring a new 2.5D Stage Play Arc, voice cast members, and costume visuals during their Red Stage event at Anime Japan 2024. They will also make another announcement on April 12, 2024, on the first anniversary of the first season, with the first promotional video or teaser trailer expected to be released on the same day.

Oshi No Ko announced release date for season 2

During Anime Japan 2024, the Oshi no Ko Red Stage event highlighted Aquamarine Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Akane Kurokawa, as well as the addition of new voice actor Koki Uchiyama. The event unveiled a teaser visual for Oshi no Ko season 2, where characters voiced their roles for Tokyo Blade counterparts, and announced two new cast members and one returning cast member.

Koki Uchiyama will voice Taiki Himekawa, while Yuusuke Kobayashi will voice Sakuya Kamoshida. Seiji Maede will voice Melt Narushima. Uchiyama and Kobayashi aim to portray their roles successfully, while Maede aims to portray Melt Narushima's regret and pains from his time on the Sweet Today web show in the best possible manner.

The anime also unveiled the costume visuals for the characters when they don their Tokyo Blade counterpart roles. Taiki Himekawa, Kana Arima, and Melt Narushima will represent the Shinjuku cluster characters. Taiki Himekawa is set to play the story's protagonist Blade, while Kana Arima and Melt Narushima will take on supporting roles, Tsurugi and Kizami, respectively.

Akane Kurokawa, Aqua Hoshino, and Sakuya Kamoshida will play Shibuya cluster characters, with Kurokawa portraying main antagonist Sayahime and Hoshino and Kamoshida portraying Touki and Monme respectively.

A brief about Oshi No Ko

Oshi no Ko is a Japanese manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since April 2020, with its chapters collected in 13 tankōbon volumes as of November 2023.

It has been licensed for release in North America by Yen Press and is simultaneously published by Shueisha on their Manga Plus platform. It follows a doctor and his recently deceased patient who were reborn as twins to a famous Japanese pop idol and navigate the highs and lows of the country's entertainment industry as they grow up together through their lives.

An anime television series adaptation, produced by Doga Kobo, aired its first 11 episodes season from April to June 2023. A second season is set to premiere in July 2024. In North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series with an English dub, which premiered on Hidive in May 2023.

Oshi no Ko has been ranked eleventh on Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga for male readers, seventh on the 2022 list, fourth on the Honya Club website's nationwide bookstore employees' recommended comics, thirteenth on Da Vinci magazine's Book of the Year list, 25th on the 2022 list, and fifth on the 2023 list.

In 2023, Oshi no Ko won in the anime category, while Yoasobi's "Idol" won in the song category of the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards. In Google's Year in Search, Idol ranked as the top-trending song. In a survey of Favorite Anime of 2023 on the Japanese website Otona Answer which was responded to by over 2,600 young Japanese anime fans, Oshi no Ko ranked first among Generation Z for the first half of the year.

