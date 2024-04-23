Seraph of the End Chapter 137: Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Read & More

In the last panel of the latest chapter, it is seen that both Yu and Mika are encircled by Urd and his allies. This perilous twist can lead to either one of the two results where the heroes either die or defeat them all. Here is all we know about the upcoming outing, Seraph of the End Chapter 137, so far.

Seraph of the End Chapter 137: Release Date and Where to Read

Owari no Seraph, a monthly manga, will release its next chapter on June 4, 2024. Viz Media will digitally publish the chapter. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come out.

What to Expect Next?

The title of the Seraph of the End Chapter 137 is going to be 'Xxx.' This chapter is expected to open with the same plotline that fans saw at the end of the last one. Both Yu and Mika are encircled by danger and they continue to look for a way out.

Now, either the two of them can come up with a brilliant plan of action to fight this danger. Or else, fans can also expect to see help coming from other ways. In any case, Yu and Mika will surely find a way to fight the enemy to the best of their capacities.

Previous Chapter Recap

The title of Seraph of the End Chapter 136 was 'The Godtouched.' In this chapter, the story picks up right at the point where it left off in the last one. Yu was trying to fight Shikama Doji. However, the rest of the allies stopped him from doing so. On the other side, Mika blocked Urd's strike, opening a way for Yu.

It is then seen that Krul is celebrating his win over Ferid, Shinya, and Kureto. Here, while Yu does manage to free Shikama from the trap, he comes to know that he is in a constant fade state. The final act of the chapter shows us both Yu and Mika in a state of fathomable danger. And the fight shall continue from this point forth.

The release dates provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

At last, all the relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

