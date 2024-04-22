Dragon Ball Super Manga: New Update Hints Return For DBS; All We Know So Far

The tragic passing of Akira Toriyama has left a void in the manga world that fans continue to mourn. And since is passing, the Dragon Ball Super manga, his current work, is left in a state of limbo. In fact, a lot of fans had no hope that the story would ever make a comeback to get a definitive ending. However, this week, there did come a ray of hope for the fans. Here is what the update from the makers tells about the fate of Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Update

The Dragon Ball website recently confirmed plans for the return of the Dragon Ball Super manga. It was revealed that it would be breaking the hiatus and returning to the screens. So, the official announcement revealed that until the manga resumes, the V Jump magazine will feature special content, including illustrations and commentary from Toyotarou, the manga's artist.

The title of the newly-released column was 'Dragon Ball Super Interval Special.' This is where the future of the manga and the details of the interval phase were reported to the fans.

Manga Story So Far

Up until Chapter 103 of the manga, fans have seen that Goku and Gohan are in the midst of a rigorous sparring session. To Goku's surprise, Gohan was able to retain the Best form and his powers increased exponentially. However, this sudden surge of powers only led him to lose control.

Broly joins the fight only to add fire to the chaos. It is seen that he is now able to stabilize his Super Saiyan form. By the end of the chapter, Vegeta decides to visit Piccolo's house, where they meet Pan and have a nice time. It will be interesting to see how the story expands from this point forth.

As of the time of writing, this is all the update that has been given to the fans. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.