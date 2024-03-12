Shangri-La Frontier Episode 23: Release Date, How To Watch, What To Expect And More

Shanghai-La Frontier fans are eagerly waiting for the 23rd episode of the anime to drop. The most recent episode introduced some interesting new plot points, especially how powerful a blacksmith Emul’s sister Bilac can actually become. Here is everything you need to know about the anime’s upcoming episode.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 release date, streaming details, and possible plot

The 23rd episode of the anime will be released on Sunday, March 17th, 2024, at 5 p.m. JST. The anime will be released in Japan on MBS and TBS channels and available to international viewers on Crunchyroll. The series has now entered its third arc, also known as the Ether Reactor Arc, and it may continue that for the remaining two episodes of the first season.

In the last episode, we saw that Bilac would become a member of Sunraku’s party and a trained blacksmith so that she could fix the Ether reactor. The episode featured an epic battle in which both Sunraku and Bilac showed off their abilities. In the next episode, we are expected to see more of Sunraku helping Bilac become a great blacksmith.

On the other hand, in the last episode, there was an enemy lurking in the background, which could mean another battle will take place in the 23rd episode.

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 22 Recap

The latest episode of Shangri-La Frontier began with the protagonist, Sunraku, and Emul talking to Bilac, Emul’s sister and also a blacksmith, in Rabituza. Bilac agrees to train and improve her skills as a blacksmith so that she can fix the Ether Reactor, which also helps us get a look into Sunraku’s next goal.

After using a special disguise, the three of them start their journey and end up in dark and cursed ruins. However, there, we find out that Sunraku is immune to these curses due to a curse that Lycoon put on him a few episodes prior. The curse makes the undead, who are weaker than him, run away.

But in the end, the three of them had to face off against a mighty undead warrior called General Dullahan, who died in the same ruins centuries ago while fighting in a battle. The battle showed off the skills of the two Vorpal siblings, especially Bilac, who was the center of this battle and ultimately finished off the undead warrior with her Titan Blast. But we also got to see the new skills that Sunraku acquired after finishing off Wezeamon and how they stack up in battle.

