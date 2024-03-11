Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

With Hirotaka’s past revealed and Katsuragi's betrayal out in the open, things are bound to be hotter than ever in Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 11. Kiyotaka and Suzune's exploitation of Katsuragi's betrayal during the event selection exam has also heightened anticipation for the next episode among fans.

The previous episode highlighted the theme of hidden depths among students, akin to Kushida's façade, which means there’s more to come. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release details, where to stream the episode, the expected plot, as well as a recap of Season 3 Episode 10.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and streaming details

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, in Japan at 10:30 PM JST. For international viewers, the episode will be available around 2:00 PM GMT / 7:00 AM PT on the same day, though exact release times may vary depending on your time zone.

Fans can watch the episode with subtitles on Crunchyroll, which holds the streaming rights for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 outside of Asian territories. However, as of now, there is no information available regarding the availability of dubbed episodes.

Expected plot in Classroom Of The Elite Season 3, Episode 11

In Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11, viewers can expect the tension within Class 1-C to escalate as they approach the Event Selection Exam. Katsuragi's betrayal and insider information could lead to further mistrust among the students, especially towards Class 1-A. The episode should also highlight more facades maintained by individuals like Kushida and Hirata.

Additionally, with Ryuuen's strategic move and Storu now making headway for a gripping final showdown among the class leaders, Hirata's newfound resolve following his reconciliation with Kiyotaka may play a crucial role in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11. His determination to fulfill his role as a leader and overcome his past mistakes could inspire the rest of the class to unite and face the exam with renewed vigor.

Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Titled The First Cause of Absurd Conclusions I Ascribe to the Want of Method, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10 delves into the intricate dynamics of Class 1-C as they strategize for the impending Event Selection Exam. Despite the exam not yet commencing, the episode primarily focuses on the meticulous planning and unexpected revelations concerning Hirata's past.

Yukimura presents Class 1-C with a significant opportunity that could potentially secure their victory in the exam. Kiyotaka and Suzune discover through Yukimura that Katsuragi, harboring a personal vendetta against Sakayagi, is willing to sabotage his own class. Katsuragi's insider information regarding the exam events proves valuable to Class 1-C's preparation, with Kiyotaka and Suzune formulating a strategic approach to exploit this advantage.

Meanwhile, Kiyotaka's interactions with Suzune reveal his astute understanding of her abilities, leading him to guide her towards excelling in chess, a pivotal event in the exam. Additionally, Kiyotaka delves into Hirata's troubled past, shedding light on his guilt over Yamauchi's expulsion and his struggles with leadership. Through candid discussions, Kiyotaka helps Hirata confront his demons and rekindle his determination to fulfill his role as a leader. Hirata, after a moment of reflection in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 10, apologizes to his classmates and pledges to fulfill his responsibilities.

As tensions rise within the class, Kiyotaka's intervention continues to help his peers reconcile and bring Class 1-C to greater heights.