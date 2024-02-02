Suzume Movie India Release Date Announced: CoMix Wave Films and PVR Pictures to Commemorate Makoto Shinkai's Birthday

CoMix Wave Films and PVR Pictures have officially confirmed the re-release of Makoto Shinkai's acclaimed anime film, Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari), in India. This comes after the movie did wonders on the Indian screens. Here is all you need to know about the release date and premiere details of this anime movie.

Suzume Movie India Release Date

This cinematic treat, Suzume Movie, is set to hit Indian theaters on February 9, 2024, marking a special tribute to the renowned director's birthday. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

More about Suzume Movie

As reported by Anime News Network, originally released on April 21, 2023, Suzume made a significant impact on Indian audiences by screening in Hindi and Japanese with English subtitles. The film, a visual masterpiece, has achieved remarkable success, surpassing ₹10,00,00,000 (approximately US$1,210,393) at the Indian box office as of May 26, 2023.

Notably, Suzume now stands as the highest-grossing Japanese film in the country, overtaking even the popular Jujutsu Kaisen 0. CoMix Wave Films took a proactive step in engaging with the Indian audience by launching an Instagram account on September 27, 2023.

The company further heightened its presence by hosting a Suzume photo experience at Delhi Comic Con, creating an immersive space for fans from December 8 to December 10, 2023.

PVR Inox played a pivotal role in promoting Suzume by organizing early preview screenings across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Bangalore on April 9. Building on this momentum, they conducted a second round of early fan screenings in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata on April 16, 2023. As part of the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival, the film screened in over 100 locations, fostering a widespread appreciation for Shinkai's captivating storytelling.

The success of Suzume in India was not only measured at the box office but also in the heartwarming interactions between fans and the acclaimed director himself. PVR Inox facilitated a meet and greet session with Makoto Shinkai in Mumbai before the film's premiere, and Shinkai actively participated in a Q&A session with attendees on April 20.

As the Suzume fever continues to captivate Indian audiences, the upcoming re-release on February 9 promises to reignite the enchantment, inviting both devoted fans and newcomers alike to experience the magic of Makoto Shinkai's cinematic brilliance.