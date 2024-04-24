One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Reportedly Gets 2025 Release Window; All We Know So Far

It was this week that the makers of One Piece released an update on the new teammates joining the Netflix live-action series. And now, an all-new update on the show's release window has been revealed to the fans. The report suggests that Netflix is eyeing a premiere window for the next year. Here is all you need to know about the update.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Gets 2025 Release Window: Report

First updated by What's On Netflix, the news of One Piece Live-Action getting a tentative release window was put out in the public domain. As per the report, the second season of Netflix's live-action series will be coming out in 2025. As of now, the final dates are yet to be revealed. With this, the hype of the second season is rising once again.

Moreover, the report also revealed that Season 2 will begin filming in June 2024. The news is backed by the info that came out in Production Weekly, revealing that the sequel's work began in March 2024.

What to Expect from Season 2?

The first season of the live-action took a lot of time in setting up the world of One Piece. With the character introductions and world-building, not a lot of time was left for major plot developments. However, the second season will now have all the time to cover major story arcs.

As for the sequel, this season will pick up the Arabasta Arc from the manga. This storyline takes place in the city of the same name. The Straw Hat pirates are to participate in the Civil War taking place in this place and also try to bring peace to the country.

Moreover, the new outing will also take place within the Grand Line in One Piece. Unlike the East Blue Saga, this part of the story takes a closer look at the dangers that lurk over the seas. At last, it will be interesting to see how much of this manga content is added to the screens.

