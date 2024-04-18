Whisper Me A Love Song Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

An exciting journey awaits us as Yori prepares to give her best to make Himari fall in love with her even harder, as she proclaims. In the premiere episode of Whisper Me A Love Song, we are introduced to the contrasting personalities of Yori and Himari. Where Yori is stoic and aloof, Hiyori is an upbeat and energetic girl.

Despite their differences in personality and academic standing, the two get along surprisingly well, making the fans wonder what the future holds for the pair. Read on to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2, from the release date to the expected plot.

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2: release date and where to stream

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 14, 2024. It will premiere on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST. However, viewers outside of Japan can catch the episode on HIDIVE, the exclusive streaming platform that has secured the licensing rights for the anime.

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2 will be available for streaming worldwide, albeit with a slight delay of 30 minutes to allow for the inclusion of English subtitles. Regrettably, Episode 2 will not be accessible on other popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, DisneyPlus, and others. As of now, there is no announcement regarding the English dub of the anime.

Expected plot in Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2

In Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2, viewers can anticipate rain posing a challenge for Hiyori and Yori's after-school meetings. Despite the inclement weather, Yori will remain undeterred, as she wishes to meet her senpai at any cost.

As their relationship deepens, Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 2 will portray the duo embarking on their first date, a significant milestone that will solidify their connection even further. Fans can look forward to witnessing the tender moments and heartfelt interactions between the two inexperienced high schoolers.

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 1 recap

Titled The Rooftop, Guitar, and Senpai, Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 1 introduced us to Yori, the lead vocalist of SSGIRLS, and Himari, an admirer of her music. The episode begins with students attending an SSGIRLS performance at their high school. Yori reflects on her disinterest in romance while focusing on her passion for singing. Simultaneously, our main protagonist, Himari, recounts falling in love on this very day. We are then taken to a different point in time, where Himari wakes up to her cat Marota and prepares for her first day of high school.

Himari encounters her childhood friend Miki at school, and learns that they will be in the same class. Miki invites Himari to her sister's band performance, where Yori and the SSGIRLS are also scheduled to perform. As Yori nervously awaits her turn to sing, Himari is captivated by her performance. After the show, Himari expresses her admiration for Yori's singing to Miki, sparking curiosity about Yori.

Later, Himari and Yori cross paths again, leading to a misunderstanding where Yori believes Himari confessed her love to her. However, Himari simply expresses her admiration for Yori's music. Ignoring the misunderstanding, Himari becomes infatuated with Yori and seeks to learn more about her.

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 1 also shows us more about Yori's internal conflict as she grapples with her feelings for Himari and her reluctance to sing in front of others. Meanwhile, Himari's fascination with Yori only grows. This prompts her to plan a visit to the school's rooftop, where Yori often sings.

As Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 1 concludes, Himari and Yori share a sweet moment on the rooftop, with Yori performing a song for Himari. Despite realizing that Himari's feelings may not be romantic, Yori acknowledges her genuine affection for her and looks forward to their future interactions. The episode ends with a sense of anticipation as the bond between Himari and Yori continues to develop.

For more updates on Yori and Himari’s blossoming romance, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.