You Are Ms. Servant Anime Announces Premiere Window, Cast And More; Deets Inside

The anime adaptation of the Kimi wa Meido-Sama or You Are Ms. Servant was announced back in December 2023. Based on Shotan’s manga series of the same name, the story focuses on a former assassin who is looking for a job as a maid and is hired by Hitoyoshi, whom she saves from an accident. Here is what we know about the upcoming anime.

You Are Ms. Servant anime release window, cast and staff details

The promotional video for the You Are Ms. Servant anime which came out on 21st March, Thursday announced that the anime will start airing in October of 2024. However, it did not specify a date. Both the promotional video and a teaser visual were released on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime.

The main two cast of the upcoming series was also announced and it was revealed that Toshiki Kumagai will be voicing the character of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, a high school student who lives alone, and Reina Ueda will be voicing Yuki, the assassin-turned-maid who starts to live as a normal girl after years of only being a killer. Ayumi Watanabe will be directing the upcoming anime which is being produced by Felix Film Studios. Tomoyasu Kurashima will be designing the characters for the anime with Deko Akao overseeing the scripts.

Advertisement

The promotional video shows how Yuki (previously known as Xue) arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi dressed in a maid outfit. She also shows off her incredible knife skills in the video. The new illustration also shows Yuki slicing a cabbage into thin pieces using a knife, which alludes to how Yuki slowly learns household skills throughout the story.

You Are Ms. Servant plot and additional details

The manga series Kimi wa Meido-Sama started to serialize back in 2020 on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry manga website. The Shogakukan Asia website describes the story of the manga as, “This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Hitoyoshi Yokoya is a high school student who currently lives alone. One day, an unfamiliar girl knocks on his door and offers to be his maid. She reveals that she is a former assassin, which makes Hitoyoshi nervous. But when her skills save him from being run over by a truck, Hitoyoshi ultimately decides to take her in.”

The description continues, “However, the mysterious girl actually has no household skills. In fact, her only expertise is assassination, as she has lived her entire life for the sake of killing. Nonetheless, her time with Hitoyoshi allows her to experience new emotions she had never felt before, inspiring her to become a regular girl. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!”

Based on the manga, the anime is all set to focus on the growing relationship between the protagonist Hitoyoshi and the former assassin turned maid Yuki, and how she learns to live a normal life.

ALSO READ: I Parry Everything Anime: Release Window, Cast And More Revealed In First Promo Video