I Parry Everything Anime: Release Window, Cast And More Revealed In First Promo Video

Written by Nabeshiki and illustrated by Kawaguchi, I Parry Everything, or I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet!, is a Japanese light novel series that is finally getting an anime adaptation. The adaptation was announced in November last year and the first promotional video of the anime just came out on 19th March 2024. Here is everything that was revealed in the video.

I Parry Everything release window, staff, cast, and more details

In the promotional video, it was revealed that the I Parry Everything anime will start airing in July of 2024, even though an exact release date was not announced. A teaser visual of the anime was also released which featured the protagonist of the story, Noor. The promotional video also mostly focused on Noor, but showed a few more characters as well.

The cast of the upcoming anime includes Daiki Hamano, who will be voicing Noor, while Ryoko Maekawa will be voicing the first princess Lynne of the Kingdom of Clays. Other cast members include Nanako Mori as Ines, Jin Yamanoi as King Clays, Shin-ichiro Miki as Sig, Junta Terashima as Rein, Wataru Hatano as Sein, Megumi Toyoguchi as Mianne, Kenta Miyake as Dundarg, Hidenari Ugaki as Oaken, and Toshihiko Seki as Caroux.

Advertisement

OLM studios is behind the production of this anime with Dai Fukuyama directing it. The script of the show will be overseen by Shigeru Murakoshi and character designing will be done by Chikako Noma. Even though it was announced that Tatsuhiko Saiki would be composing the music for the anime adaptation, no beginning or ending themes were announced in the promotional video.

Plot of I Parry Everything

The I Parry Everything light novel started serializing back in 2019 and currently is being published under Earth Star Entertainment. A manga adaptation of the novels, illustrated by KRSG also started to serialize on the Comic Earth Star online magazine by Earth Star Entertainment in September of 2020.

The English versions of both the novels and manga versions of I Parry Everything are being serialized by J-Novels. They describe the story as, “The Kingdom of Clays faces a dire crisis: an assassination attempt has just been made on its own Princess Lynneburg, and its neighboring countries eye the aftermath like starving vultures, plotting the Kingdom’s downfall. The ensuing conflict will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn’t have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he’s dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero’s road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there’s one thing Noor’s not afraid of, it’s some good ol’ fashioned hard work!”

Fans of the novel series and the manga are all excited about the upcoming anime adaptation, which looks really promising.

ALSO READ: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 24: Release Date, How To Watch, What To Expect And More