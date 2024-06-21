Suho, the member and leader of EXO, is recently caught up in rumors surrounding South Korean actress Kang Ha Na. Although there is no proof of the two artists being romantically involved, the topic has gained significant traction among the netizens.

EXO's Suho and Kang Han Na embroiled in dating rumors

On June 21, 2024, an online post gained traction among netizens that claimed that two renowned artists had been dating for a long time. However, the user did not openly reveal the names of the artists.

In a cryptic manner, the post reads as ‘E.X. S.H. and K.H.N.’ are dating. The post has received immense traction from online users, as everyone is curious to find out who the couple is.

However, netizens started to make their own guesses and arrived at the conclusion that the couple is EXO’s Suho and actress Kang Ha Na. The author provided no evidence for the absurd claim, but the post started to gain attention online regardless.

Many users also noticed how easy it is to spread rumors without any evidence. Nevertheless, the news remains only speculation until more information is revealed.

More about EXO's Suho and Kang Han Na

Suho, born Kim Junmyeon, debuted as a member and leader of EXO in the year 2012. The artist made his much-anticipated solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait.

He released his second solo album, Grey Suit, in 2023, following his mandatory military enlistment. Moreover, he made his third solo comeback with albums 1 to 3, along with the title track of the same name.

Kang Han Na, on the other hand, is a K-drama actress who has appeared in various shows such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Rain or Shine, Familiar Wife, Start-Up, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and more. Recently, the actress appeared in the series titled Frankly Speaking alongside Go Kyung Pyo.

